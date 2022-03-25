- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank says James von Moltke appointed President of Deutsche Bank alongside Karl von Rohr.
- • Deutsche Bank says von Moltke will also continue to serve as CFO
(PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank says James von Moltke appointed President of Deutsche Bank alongside Karl von Rohr.• Deutsche Bank says von Moltke will also continue to serve as CFO
