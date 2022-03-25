Anzeige
East Africa Metals - Waffenruhe in Äthiopien beschlossen!
Oxurion NV: Oxurion Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US - March 25,2022 - 09.00 PM CET - Oxurion NV(Euronext Brussels: OXUR)(the "Company" or "Oxurion"), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, published its annual report for the financial year 2021.

The annual report for the year ended 2021 is available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website and can also be downloaded as a PDF.


About Oxurion
Oxurion.

For more information, please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com (mailto:tom.graney@oxurion.com)





Michaël Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783 583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com (mailto:michael.dillen@oxurion.com) 		EU
MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
David Dible/ Sylvie Berrebi/Frazer Hall
Tel: +44 203 928 6900
oxurion@medistrava.com (mailto:oxurion@medistrava.com)



US
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com (mailto:chris.brinzey@westwicke.com)

