VITA: New Yard Force tool series for Urban Garden

WILLICH, Germany, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban gardening is all the rage. Even in the city, hobby gardeners need flexible tools for digging, planting, weeding and cutting. The new VITA product series from Yard Force impresses with its innovative design and 4V battery.

Making the city green: Urban gardening uses balconies, roofs and even the smallest areas to grow herbs and vegetables or plant flowers. The garden tool manufacturer Yard Force presents garden tools of the latest generation, which are particularly suitable for urban gardens.

The advantages of the VITA series: maximum flexibility, no annoying cables and a lightweight, compact battery that can even be replaced. Great importance was attached to sustainability during development, because until now only rechargeable batteries have been permanently installed in devices around 3.6V power, and the entire device then must be disposed of. This is no longer necessary with the new 4V system from VITA. The battery is the platform for a growing, innovative product range. Whether grass and shrub shears, loppers, window cleaners and other innovative equipment - the products in the VITA series are particularly compact and can either be operated manually or are equipped with a battery the size of a lipstick. The small but powerful 4V battery allows the devices to be used for a long time independently of a power source. It scores with modern design, forward-looking technology with 21700 battery cells and innovative features: The battery can be used as a power bank to charge the cell phone and, thanks to the LED lighting, as a practical flashlight in dark corners or in the evening.

With the devices of the VITA series from Yard Force, gardeners now have even more scope in their green oasis: The LS V14 electric lopping shears, for example, have a 4.0 Ah battery runtime and can cut branches up to 14 mm in diameter. At the same time, it is maximally safe to use thanks to the electronic lock. The LT V12 cordless grass and shrub shears give hedges and shrubs a clean cut, with a cutting width of the grass blade of 8 cm and the shrub blade of 12 cm. No matter what the application: The VITA series from Yard Force enables flexible and convenient gardening - with the best results, but with as little effort as possible.

The VITA product range of Yard Force will be commercially available from the end of March 2022 and can be found at https://www1.yardforce.eu/de/.

About Yard Force

Yard Force is one of the world's leading suppliers of battery-, gasoline- and electric-powered garden tools and high-pressure cleaners, headquartered in Willich, Germany. The extensive Yard Force product range is used by both leisure gardeners and professional landscaping companies.

