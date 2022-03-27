Yard Force NX Series: Powerful robotic mowers for a beautiful garden

WILLICH, Germany, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Yard Force Robotic Mowers, hours of lawn mowing are a thing of the past: Robotic mowers are becoming increasingly popular. The devices of the NX series from the manufacturer Yard Force are the ideal helpers for a flawless cut and a healthy lawn.

A beautiful lawn all year round with minimal effort: The robotic mowers of the NX series from Yard Force take over the mowing of large and small areas, reliably maintain the lawn and help it to grow healthily. Because by constantly keeping the grass short, it can sprout more densely, and weeds have less of a chance. This saves time and effort.

The robotic mowers in the NX series are equipped with brushless motors that are robust, reliable, maintenance-free and quiet. Mow-on-demand technology reduces energy and adjusts cutting power as you mow. With a 28-volt high-capacity lithium-ion battery of 2.0 to 2.9 Ah, a cutting width of 180 mm and a cutting height of 20 to 60 mm, the NX Series robotic mowers keep the garden neat and tidy.

The NX series robotic mowers are available in three versions: The NX 60i mows lawns up to 600 m², the NX 80i manages lawns up to 800 m² and the NX 100i mows up to 1000 m² area reliably. All devices in the NX series have a WLAN connection and can be easily controlled via a smartphone app. The robotic mowers are safe on the road because radar ultrasonic sensors detect obstacles early and tilt sensors, lift sensors, tilt sensors and collision sensors provide additional protection. Thanks to rain sensors, the robotic lawnmower returns to the charging station when it rains and only continues its work when the weather is dry. The NX80i and NX100i models also have multi-zone programming to mow various lawn regions with different intensities.

Setting up the NX robotic mowers is also quick and easy. In just a few steps, the Yard Force NX robotic mowers are ready for use in the garden.

About Yard Force

Yard Force is one of the world's leading suppliers of electric, gasoline and battery-powered garden tools and high-pressure cleaners, headquartered in Willich, Germany. The extensive Yard Force product range is used by both leisure gardeners and professional landscaping companies.

