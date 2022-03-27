After a surprising recovery the ATX TR this week again went down. News came from Palfinger, S&T, Andritz, voestalpine, Agrana, VIG, Semperit, CA Immo, FACC, ams Osram. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,78% to 6.645,72 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -15,33%. Up to now there were 29 days with a positive and 31 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 19,47% away, from the low 11,9%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Wednesday with 1,07%, the weakest is Monday with -1,16%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 10,94% in front of SBO 5,79% and FACC 4,71%. And the following stocks performed worst: Palfinger -14,23% in front of Semperit -9,54% and Verbund -8,19%. Further highlights this week: Wienerberger for 6 days in a row ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...