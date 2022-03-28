Regulatory News:

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a biotech company developing pioneering treatments for osteoarticular disease in pets, has formed a market-making agreement with Banque Rothschild Martin Maurel in Paris.

The aim of the agreement is to provide liquidity in the market for TheraVet shares and ensure that its shares can be regularly traded, and to avoid any unjustified price discrepancies, without interfering with the proper functioning of the market, in accordance with Euronext market rules.

To facilitate the implementation of the market-making agreement, Enrico Bastianelli has lent 10,000 TheraVet shares free of charge to Banque Rothschild Martin Maurel. Swiss Life Banque Privée, in its capacity as the IPO Listing Sponsor, has agreed to waive the lock-up requirement in respect of those shares.

The market-making agreement has an unlimited term and will take effect on 28 March 2022.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary in Texas.

