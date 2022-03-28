Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
KAUF-ALARM: Analysten sehen über 100% Kurspotential! Bis zum Allzeit-Hoch sind sogar bis zu 390% drin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
25.03.22
11:37 Uhr
43,870 Euro
-0,570
-1,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,10044,55008:43
44,14044,39008:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 07:53
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Sampo completes its share buyback programme

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 March 2022 at 8:45 am


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 4 October 2021 and ended on 25 March 2022. During that period, Sampo repurchased 17,128,505 of its own shares at an average price per share of EUR 43.79. The amount corresponds to 3.08 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 750 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.