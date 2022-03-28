Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, today announced the transfer of the listing of its shares to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility on March 30, 2022. The request has been approved by the Admission Committee of Euronext on Mars 24, 2022.

As stated in previous announcements, the purpose of this transfer is to list Advicenne's shares on a market that is more suitable to the company's size. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris would allow the Company to simplify its operations, while enabling it to continue to benefit from the advantages of the financial markets.

Advicenne intends to deliver accurate, precise and fair disclosures and will disclose any relevant information about the company, being bound by the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR").

The information document related to the transfer is available on Advicenne's website investors' section (www.advicenne.com).

ISIN identification code of shares remains unchanged (FR0013296746) and the ticker is ALADV

For the purposes of its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Advicenne will be supported by Gilbert Dupont as a listing sponsor.

Final timetable for the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris is the following:

March 28, 2022

Announcement by Euronext of the delisting of Advicenne's share from the regulated markets Euronext Paris et sur Euronext Brussels.

Announcement by Euronext of the delisting of Advicenne's share on Euronext Growth Paris.

March 30, 2022

Delisting of Advicenne's from Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels (before opening)

Listing of Advicenne's shares to Euronext Growth Paris (at opening)

About Advicenne Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2020 universal registration document filed with the French Financial market authority on December 6, 2021 under number D.21-0962 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

