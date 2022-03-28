Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2022
62 Leser
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-03-28 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Inbank INBB070026A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Inbank INBB060029A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Inbank INBB055031A         Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Baltika BLT1T           Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Saunum Group SAUNA         Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R         Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.03.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA     Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 LHV Group LHV1T          Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Annual General    VLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Audited annual    RIG  
   29.04.2022  Altum ALTM             report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 LHV Group LHV1T          Annual General    TLN  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Government      RIG  
          LVGA003726A            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 mogo MOGO110024A          Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A       Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110022FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI         Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 TextMagic MAGIC          Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited    Coupon payment date RIG  
          SUNB110024FA                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   31.03.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA     Initial       RIG  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Viada LT VIAB050023FA       Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L       Interim report, 6  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Audited annual    VLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Apranga APG1L           Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT             Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R     Annual General    RIG  
                           Meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.04.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
