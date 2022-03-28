Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 13/2022

Riga, Latvia, 2022-03-28 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Inbank INBB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Saunum Group SAUNA Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 DelfinGroup DGR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB03032A LTGNB03032A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2022 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.03.2022 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 LHV Group LHVB060030A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 LHV Group LHV1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Audited annual RIG 29.04.2022 Altum ALTM report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 LHV Group LHV1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.03.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA003726A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 mogo MOGO110024A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 Coop Pank CPAB055031A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 NEO Finance NEOFI Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 TextMagic MAGIC Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment date RIG SUNB110024FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.03.2022 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Initial RIG listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Viada LT VIAB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 K2 LT K2LT Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2022 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Dividend record TLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.