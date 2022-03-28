PGS ASA: PGS Wins Safety Performance Improvement Award

March 28, 2022; Oslo, Norway, The leading independent research and advisory firm Verdantix recently announced winners of its Innovation Excellence Awards recognizing outstanding achievements within the areas Environment Health & Safety (EHS), Environment Social & Governance (ESG), Sustainability and Operations. Within these areas Verdantix defined 11 categories, where PGS won the Safety Performance Improvement award for the incident management tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to identify trends, automate alerts and proactively prevent incidents.



PGS has an ambition of zero injuries to people. As part of PGS' focus on safety, and in addition to the formal incident reporting, vessel crew members and office employees log actual and potential safety issues in a reporting system with free text. With approximately 7 500 issues logged annually it is time-consuming and challenging to analyze all the data and extract insights.

The Awarded PGS Solution

PGS is using Industrial DataOps software, including Cognite Data Fusion, and has used it to take a more proactive approach to HSEQ incident management. PGS and Cognite worked together to ingest observations from the reporting system into the data platform and sort observations into larger categories.

Based on input from PGS' safety officer, Cognite and PGS developed an application called HSEQ Categorizer to sort and categorize the free text based on keywords. The application looks for the presence, exclusion, or combinations of certain words. The HSEQ Categorizer is hosted on Cognite Functions, a service enabling users to deploy Python code to Cognite Data Fusion that can be called on-demand or on a scheduled basis. The organized data is then visualized in a Power BI dashboard, which enables users to set up alerts and be proactively notified.

"We are very pleased with the Safety Performance award from Verdantix, which recognizesone of the PGS digitalization initiatives that are enabling us to execute more efficiently on our strategy. Our HSEQ Categorizer provides a proactive method to prevent incidents, we have become more responsive, we react quicker and we are able to visually demonstrate our safety commitment to customers," says Erik Ewig, Senior Vice President Technology & Digitalization in PGS.

