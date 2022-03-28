

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against certain ready-to-eat or RTE chicken breast meal kits produced by Taylor Farms New England Inc. due to possible presence of undeclared allergens.



The agency is concerned that the chicken breast component of RTE chicken breast meal kits may contain wheat and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product labels.



The products subject to the public health alert include 11.55 oz. plastic containers of 'freshly made meal CHICKEN BREAST' and 11.55 oz. plastic containers of 'Hannaford freshly made meal chicken breast'.



Both products have sell by dates of 03/26/22 through 03/29/22, and lot codes of TFNE078, TFNE079, TFNE080, and TFNE081.



The meal kits were produced between March 19 and March 22, and bear establishment number 'P-46638' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.



The warning was issued after the producing establishment notified FSIS that they observed different seasonings than usual on the product labeled as grilled chicken breast while preparing the chicken meal kits.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



The affected products are no longer available for sale, but the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers' refrigerators.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



The FSIS last week had warned against certain RTE salad containing meat and poultry products citing misbranding and undeclared allergens of egg, milk, peanut or wheat.



In early March, FSIS issued alert against RTE chicken salad produced by R & G Fine Foods, Inc., as well as various RTE meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration-regulated seasoning mix that has been recalled by its producer.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de