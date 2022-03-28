Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Financial Highlights:

Over the reporting period, The Company's NAV per share increased by +1.8% in sterling terms and the share price rose by +3.9%, compared to the Reference Index which returned +2.0%

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC was the best performing Japanese trust in its peer group over both three and five years to 31 December 2021

As the opportunities for investment in unlisted companies is expected to grow, The Company is seeking shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 to increase the limit of the Company's assets in unlisted companies from 10% to 20%

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

For the year to 31 December 2021, the Company's NAV per share increased by 1.8% in sterling terms and the share price rose by 3.9%. In comparison, the Reference Index returned 2.0%. The Company performed well relative to the other growth-oriented trusts in the AIC Japan peer group over the review period but trailed those with more of a value tilt. It is gratifying to note that Fidelity Japan Trust PLC was the best performing Japanese trust in its peer group over both three and five years to 31 December 2021.

In yen terms, the Japanese market rose 10.4% over the year and reached its highest year end close since the market peaked in 1989. Sadly, the returns for sterling investors were eroded by the weakening in the yen over the year from ¥141 against the pound to ¥156.

The market saw a significant style rotation over the year with large-cap value stocks outperforming while significant declines were seen in more defensive and domestic sectors as well as in mid and small sized growth stocks. A fuller review of the drivers of the market and sources of performance over the year to end of December 2021 are included in the Portfolio Manager's Review.

The start of 2022 saw weakness across all markets amidst fears that new COVID variants may stall the global economic recovery as well as concerns of growing inflationary pressure and the need for interest rates to rise. This has been exacerbated in recent weeks by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting volatility in global markets and concerns that the conflict and sanctions imposed on Russia will have a significant impact on energy and commodity prices. This has seen the Company's NAV fall more than the market index as growth stocks have suffered the most over this period.

DISCOUNT MANAGEMENT, SHARE REPURCHASES AND TREASURY SHARES

Over the year, the discount at which the Company's shares traded narrowed from 6.8% at the start of the year to 4.9% at the end of the year, having peaked at 9.5%. The discount has remained in line with the Company's policy of managing the discount so that it remains in single digits in normal market conditions, as set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

As part of the discount management policy, 678,032 ordinary shares were repurchased for holding in Treasury over the year which represented 0.5% of the issued share capital. Since the year end and as at the date of this report, no further shares have been repurchased.

At the forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Board is seeking to renew the annual authority to repurchase up to 14.99% of the Company's shares, to be either cancelled or held in Treasury, as it has done each year previously.

ONGOING CHARGES

The ongoing charge for the year, including the variable element, was 1.10% (2020: 1.04%). This comprises the fixed charges of 0.90% (2020: 0.94%) and a variable charge of 0.20% (2020: 0.10%) This increase is due to the Company's outperformance of its Reference Index on a three-year rolling basis.

GEARING

The Company continues to gear the portfolio through the use of long contracts for difference ("CFDs"). Throughout the course of the year, the Board supported Nicholas Price, the Portfolio Manager, in taking a dynamic approach to gearing in order to take advantage of market movements to the benefit of the Company's performance.

The Portfolio Manager has the discretion to be up to 25% geared. Total portfolio exposure at the end of the year was £380.4m, equating to gearing of 21.6% compared with 23.5% at the end of 2020. Further information can be found in the Strategic Report. As at 22 March 2022, gearing was 22.2%.

The Board continues to be of the view that using CFDs provides more flexibility at a much lower cost than traditional bank debt, despite the low level of interest rates.

UNLISTED COMPANIES

At present, the Company is permitted to invest up to 10% of its Portfolio Exposure in unlisted companies. As Nicholas mentions in his Portfolio Manager's Review, there have been increasing opportunities in recent years to invest in companies prior to their listing on a recognised exchange. Often, they offer an excellent opportunity for patient, long-term, investors.

During the year, Coconala and Photosynth, two previously unlisted companies, both listed on the TSE Mothers market, while new investments were made in Business-to-Consumer online platforms in areas such as online travel services, personal finance and biotech. At the end of December, there were holdings in six unlisted companies, accounting for around 5% of the portfolio.

As the opportunities for investment in unlisted companies is expected to grow, we are seeking shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2022 to increase the limit of the Company's assets in unlisted companies from 10% to 20%.

IMPACT OF COVID

COVID has had far-reaching consequences globally on how people work. I would like to express my thanks to Fidelity International for maintaining its high standard of support for the Company over the past two years and to Nicholas and the Fidelity team in Tokyo for adapting so readily to the changes to the work environment.

As for the Board, we were, once again, unable to conduct our annual Due Diligence trip to Japan in 2021. However, as highlighted in last year's Annual Report, we were able to have a "virtual" visit with a series of meetings with the investment team, analysts and senior management in Tokyo. We are hoping to visit Japan in June 2022, but it remains unclear exactly when the Japanese Government will relax restrictions on foreign visitors.

BOARD CHANGES

As was reported last year, David Robins stepped down from the Board as a non-executive Director and Chairman at the conclusion of the AGM on 18 May 2021. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I would like to thank David for his valued contribution to the Company over the ten years he served on the Board. The Board continues to review its composition and effectiveness as well as considering appropriate succession planning.

All Directors are subject to annual re-election at the AGM on 17 May 2022. Biographical details of the full Board are included in the Annual Report to assist shareholders when considering their voting at the AGM.

CONTINUATION VOTE

The Company's Articles of Association provide that the Directors must ask shareholders every three years to vote on the continuation of the Company as an investment trust. Accordingly, a resolution proposing that the Company continues in its current form will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming AGM. The Board is pleased with the Company's strong performance relative to the Reference Index over the last three years and remains confident in the investment team's ability to continue to generate good investment returns over the long term, notwithstanding the recent volatility in markets. Therefore, we recommend that shareholders vote in support of the resolution. Further information can be found in the Notice of Meeting.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Sadly, as a result of COVID we have not been able to meet in person for our AGM since 2019. While we were sorry not to engage directly with shareholders we were pleased to be able to do so online, broadcasting a 'live' presentation and taking written questions posed in real time, using the internet. We were delighted with the level of online attendance and have received positive feedback on last year's meeting.

At last year's AGM, we updated the Articles of Association so that 'hybrid' general meetings can be held as a matter of course in future. Hybrid meetings allow attendance and voting in person as well as remotely in real time. The presentations and formal business will all be filmed and simultaneously streamed online. We will welcome questions from those in the room and attending online on an equal footing.

More details are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

OUTLOOK

At the time of writing, even if the war in Ukraine was to cease shortly, it is difficult to see when normality will return to markets given the fragile geopolitical situation and likely impact of the conflict on inflation and global economic growth.

The Board remains confident in the Portfolio Manager's ability to invest in companies with growth prospects that are not fully recognised by the market and believes that many such opportunities continue to exist in Japan.

The team in Tokyo will be monitoring the situation closely. It is hoped that the increasing optimism that the team had for the prospects of the Tokyo stock market for 2022, based on valuations and earnings outlook, will be restored but much will depend on the persistence of the uncertainty over the conflict in Ukraine.

DAVID GRAHAM

Chairman

25 March 2022

Portfolio Manager's Review

Nicholas Price was appointed as Portfolio Manager of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC on 1 September 2015. He joined Fidelity Investments Japan in 1993 as a research analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 1999 and has since been managing a number of Japanese equity portfolios on behalf of both Japanese and international clients.

QUESTION

What were the key drivers of the Japanese stock market during the year under review?

ANSWER

Japanese stocks advanced over the course of 2021, though most of the gains were concentrated in the first half and share

prices lagged those in other developed markets. On the currency markets, the yen weakened to ¥156 against the pound from ¥141 at the end of 2020, diminishing sterling-based returns over the period.

At the start of the year, consensus-beating earnings results and the prospect of additional economic stimulus, primarily in the US, drove major market indices to multi-decade highs. However, gains were capped by inflation concerns and rising US Treasury yields, which weighed heavily on high-priced growth stocks. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese government's decision to extend the state of emergency and the slow start to the domestic COVID vaccine rollout generated further headwinds. Subsequently, share prices were supported by strong earnings momentum and domestic political developments, while rising vaccination rates led new COVID cases to peak. Reports that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would not run in the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race at the end of September attracted buying among overseas investors. However, uncertainty stemming from the US budget debate and credit concerns related to China's Evergrande Group weighed on stocks. Thereafter, share prices reacted positively to the Liberal Democratic Party retaining its stable majority in Lower House elections and new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's larger-than-expected stimulus package. Solid interim earnings results also provided support. However, towards the end of the year, Japanese equities succumbed to concerns over US tapering, rising oil prices and the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID.

In terms of style, large-cap value stocks that benefited from a pickup in global growth and long-term interest rates were the strongest performers over the period. This was reflected in the outperformance of global cyclical sectors such as shipping, mining and metals. Conversely, defensive and domestic segments of the market that were negatively impacted by the virus, as well as those trading on high valuations experienced the most significant declines. Mid/small-cap growth stocks, a key segment of the Company's holdings, faced increased selling pressure as risk sentiment deteriorated amid expectations for earlier interest rate hikes in the US. There were conspicuous laggards over the year.

QUESTION

How has the Company performed in the period under review? What were the key contributors and detractors?

ANSWER

As noted in the Chairman's Statement, the Company's NAV per share increased by 1.8% in sterling terms and the share price rose by 3.9%. In comparison, the Reference Index returned 2.0%. The discount narrowed to 4.9% from 6.8% a year ago.

The standout contributor to the Company's performance over the period was Mitsui High-tec, now a top 10 holding, which dominates nearly 70% of the global motor core market, an essential component of power-train motors in electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid vehicles. The company's strength lies in its ultra-precision machining and die technology which is used to create high-quality motor cores and machine tools. Mitsui High-tec is a dominant supplier to Japanese car makers and is expanding its motor core production capacity. From the time the stock was added to the portfolio in late 2020, its market capitalisation has almost tripled to £2 billion. Another company tied to secular growth trends (factory automation (FA)) that made a material contribution to performance is MISUMI Group, a manufacturer and distributor of FA and metal die components. The company's distinctive business model (it provides customised products with short delivery times) and sophisticated production system, allied with its e-commerce platform, are conducive to sustainable growth. Against a backdrop of accelerating automation demand globally and persistent supply constraints, the company delivered earnings results that exceeded market expectations. On the services side, meanwhile, positions in Recruit Holdings and Open House added value. Staffing and HR company Recruit benefited from recovering labour markets while developer Open House saw a pickup in demand for single-family homes.

In the internet space, Coconala, a unique online consumer-to-consumer (C2C) freelancing platform that enables users to trade knowledge, skills and experience, was the standout contributor to performance. I first invested in the company as an unlisted security in 2019, recognising it as a beneficiary of the many structural changes occurring in Japan's labour market, and was attracted by its high and sustainable growth rates, as well as the high operating leverage of its business. Coconala had a strong debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2021 and the value of the Company's holding increased more than threefold. The success of this investment highlights the benefits of our on-the-ground research in Japan and the increasing opportunities which exist from investing in companies before they are listed.

Conversely, the position in Ryohin Keikaku, operator of the MUJI brand of general merchandise stores, was the most significant detractor from returns over the period. The company's share price lost ground as sluggish sales trends came at a time when it was incurring upfront costs aimed at driving future growth. This led to disappointment among some market participants. However, the MUJI brand remains strong and we expect earnings to recover, supported by faster growth in Asia, centred on China, and the emerging benefits of its investments.

In the Pharmaceuticals sector, the holding in drug company Eisai struggled to perform. The slow roll out of its Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm in the US and approval hurdles in Europe weighed on the stock. While its share price did not reflect the potential growth of the drug or other related treatments under development, it appeared unlikely to perform in the absence of favourable trial results and the position was sold.

In the Information & Communication sector, holdings in online platform and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that performed well for the Company in 2020 came under selling pressure. Shares in JustSystems, a leading provider of educational and business software, fell sharply at the start of the year due to negative seasonality and style headwinds as the market rotated in favour of large-cap value stocks. Nevertheless, JustSystems remains a key beneficiary of the strong demand for distance-learning software in Japan and remains an overweight position. Shares in business-to-business (B2B) e-gift platform provider, Giftee, reacted negatively to concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant, as well as downward revisions to its full-year earnings guidance. However, the earnings downgrade was largely due to the postponement of the government's GoTo Travel campaign and, excluding that impact, Giftee continued to deliver good results. Commissions from companies that offer products that can be redeemed and those that use e-gifts for marketing are its main source of revenue; this is expected to grow over the mid to long-term in line with the rising digitisation of gifts, cash vouchers and coupons. Finally, SaaS company Hennge, a provider of one-stop solutions for secure access to cloud-based services, was another significant detractor from performance. Although business conditions were generally favourable, driven by rising cloud adoption and SaaS uptake, recent rates of revenue growth came in below expectations despite increased promotional activity. This led to a reassessment of its mid-term earnings growth prospects and the position was sold.

QUESTION

What impact will the new Kishida administration have?

ANSWER

The election victory of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party under new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida increased expectations of policy continuity, at least in the near-term. Kishida's government has come up with a huge supplementary budget to support Japan's economic recovery, though the pandemic and a fragile political base provide little room for the new Prime Minister to make significant changes to the economic policy. Kishida came to power pledging to boost middle-class incomes and create a new brand of capitalism that spreads prosperity more widely. He also advocated tax breaks for companies that raise wages. Although such measures could help to lift incomes to a certain extent, the effect will likely prove transitory in the absence of broader reforms. In the end, it remains to be seen how the new Prime Minister's pledge to promote economic growth and to narrow wealth gaps through an approach he calls "new capitalism" will develop.

QUESTION

What have you seen in terms of new listings in Japan over the year and how is this evolving?

ANSWER

There were 125 initial public offerings (IPOs) in calendar year 2021, marking the highest number of listings since 2006. Six companies listed directly on the TSE First Section, and around three-quarters of the IPOs were on the TSE Mothers market, an exchange for emerging companies with high growth potential. Around 70% of the IPOs were for companies in the Information & Communication and Services sectors, reflecting growth trends in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital transformation and SaaS.

While the number of companies listing on the stock market reached a 15-year high, Prime Minister Kishida highlighted Japan's start-up market as an area in need of support and changes could be on the way. Japan's lack of unicorns (private companies valued at more than US$1 billion) compared to the US and Europe was also flagged. The Japan Securities Dealers Association set up a panel to review the listing process and to address the issue of IPO prices being set too low, which can deprive entrepreneurs of funding. Indeed, the Fair Trade Commission recently warned brokerage firms that the under-pricing of IPOs could violate Japan's antitrust law.

Moreover, from a bottom-up perspective, we are seeing a lot more entrepreneurial activity in Japan compared with five to ten years ago. A number of new growth companies are also coming through, which is creating opportunities in the IPO market. Being on the ground in Japan, and seeing many different companies, means that we are well placed to help entrepreneurs in the latter stages of their pre-IPO journey. We expect there to be an increase in such opportunities which offer a source of differentiated returns as we saw with the listings of Raksul and Coconala. Accordingly, I would like to gradually increase the exposure to unlisted securities to 20% of the portfolio.

QUESTION

Sustainability is a key area of focus for investors. Can you outline your approach as well as the opportunities and challenges in this area that are specific to Japan?

ANSWER

Sustainability is a core part of the Fidelity-wide investment process and assessing which companies can grow sustainably over the medium-term and enhance the efficiency of other corporates and their supply chains is a key part of my portfolio construction. By working closely with our Head of Engagement in Tokyo and maintaining an active dialogue with investee companies, we aim to continually improve the sustainability of their businesses, which will also enhance their performance as investments.

Globally, the uncertainty wrought by COVID has shone a light on sustainability - and Japan is no exception. Although Japanese companies generally have lower sustainability scores than their European counterparts, we believe this is not due to any fundamental differences in strategy, but more to do with cultural reasons around disclosure practices and language. By working closely with our sustainable investing team in Japan, we are able to identify companies that are implementing real change and moving up the governance scale. As these companies improve their disclosure process, their environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings should catch up and the market should adjust valuations accordingly. For investors, this creates an opportunity to benefit from the adjustment.

QUESTION

What have been the key ESG trends in Japan and what developments are ahead?

ANSWER

In the wake of COP26, a number of Japanese companies set carbon-neutral targets, underlining the country's move towards decarbonisation. On the institutional front, the revision of the Japanese Corporate Governance Code in June will require companies listed on the Prime Market (from April 2022, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's four market divisions will be restructured into three new segments: Prime, Standard and Growth) to disclose their climate change measures in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The revised code also reflects a number of other sustainability topics such as diversity, human capital and human rights initiatives. From April 2022, the Prime Market will finally be launched following the reform of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's market structure.

Many companies have committed to sustainability initiatives in preparation for listing on the Prime Market; we will now be looking at how they will implement these measures.

QUESTION

Could you provide an example of where active engagement has brought about real change?

ANSWER

FA supplier MISUMI Group is a good example of a company with which we have consistently engaged to help it improve its ESG rating. The company's unique business model lends itself well to sustainability through efficiency gains for its customers in the manufacturing sector. This was not appreciated by either the market or ESG rating providers due to its limited public disclosures on the topic, resulting in a low rating. In terms of governance, we encouraged MISUMI to take effective measures, such as establishing a Nomination Committee and making its existing Remuneration Committee majority independent. The company followed up on these recommendations and went on to establish a Sustainability Committee that reports to the board and became signatories of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The sustainability page of the company's revamped website now clearly explains the direct link between its business model and the shift towards a sustainable world. As a result of these actions, the perception gap was closed and MISUMI's ESG rating was upgraded. Over time, it is our belief that executives at Japanese companies such as MISUMI will treat the disclosure of sustainability issues as importantly as they do financial data. By finding companies that will disclose sooner and better, and by engaging with them, we can create additional alpha opportunities for the Company.

QUESTION

What are your current thoughts on gearing? And how has your use of gearing changed over the period under review?

ANSWER

The level of gearing gradually declined over the course of the year and stood at 21.6% at the end of December. This was largely a reflection of profit taking in the Technology sector, where valuations had expanded and the potential for further upside appeared limited as we approached the peak of the cycle. I also sold positions where companies are likely to face much tougher year-on-year growth comparisons from the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, the recent market correction is creating opportunities to selectively add globally competitive growth companies that have been oversold and are now trading on compelling valuations. As always, the level of gearing is a reflection of the opportunities that I see in the market.

QUESTION

The opening weeks of 2022 have been beset by increased volatility and extreme market rotations. Why is that and what are your thoughts on the Company for the year ahead?

ANSWER

So far 2022 has brought with it an extreme style rotation that has led to the outperformance of value names and sharp declines for growth stocks. This was most evident in the buying of low price-to-book (PB) names and the selling of high PB stocks. This has occurred as accelerating rate hike expectations have driven up real interest rates in the US. The stock market has started to price in these developments, which has seen, for example, Banks and Insurance stocks outperform quite strongly over the year-to-date period. Conversely, growth-oriented sectors such as Precision Instruments, Services and Electric Appliances have been the most significant underperformers. Given the rising momentum for US rate hikes, further volatility is possible in the near-term.

In this environment, holdings in mid/small-cap growth stocks in the Information & Communication sector have been among the most significant detractors from performance. In particular, SaaS related names have corrected sharply since the previous quarter. At the same time, companies tied to secular growth trends such as factory automation (FA) and electric vehicles (EV) that did well last year have been subject to profit taking over the year-to-date period. Given the market trends described above, the underweight exposure to traditional value sectors such as Banks and Automobiles has also worked against performance.

Another factor of the recent market phase that has generated headwinds for performance is the narrowness of price movements. This has produced strong intra-sector divergences and as a result, natural hedges have not worked. For example, shares in Toyota Motor (an underweight position in the Company) are up versus TOPIX over the year-to-date period, but group company Toyota Tsusho (an overweight holding in the Company) is down in relative terms. Given the extreme nature of these movements, we expect them to correct at some point.

I have been taking some profits in stocks that have performed well and those that have been relatively insulated from the recent correction. At the same time, I have been gradually adding on weakness where valuations are looking more attractive on a mid-term view. As a result, there has not been a significant change in terms of key holdings in the Company's portfolio.

The price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of the portfolio has come down quite considerably, to a level closer to the market average, though the estimated earnings growth is far higher. The portfolio PER estimate for 2022 still shows a premium versus the index as some of the COVID reopening plays have yet to recover fully. However, the estimate for 2023 multiple is pretty much in line and with a significantly higher rate of earnings growth and returns.

The sharp correction in high valuation and high-growth stocks that has been driving the value rally is unlikely to go much further given the scale of the moves so far, though the buying of value names that have yet to fully participate may continue. While the correction in valuations has largely played out for now (the convergence or crossover of value and growth valuations generally indicates that we are close to a bottom), the unwinding of global monetary easing will accentuate the importance of bottom-up stock picking and a keen focus on companies that can continue to grow earnings over the mid-term.

With this in mind, I am focusing on companies that are long-term winners with sustainable growth prospects and differentiated products in growing markets. In particular, I like companies that are efficiency enablers in both the Manufacturing (FA) and Software (Digitalisation) sectors. Over the longer-term, I am looking at companies that can contribute to and support Japan's energy transition and requirements for energy efficiency (green energy, factory automation and EV components, etc.). As always, we continue to evaluate new and under-covered opportunities, while focusing on companies that can continue to grow through 2022/23 and exceed market expectations over the mid-term.

QUESTION

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine took place after the reporting period, could you share some thoughts on the situation and the impact this may have on the Company's holdings?

ANSWER

The conflict in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it is also creating huge economic uncertainty. While financial markets appear hopeful of some form of de-escalation, it remains unclear just how long the conflict will last. Russia accounted for just 1% of Japanese exports and 1.8% of total imports in 2021, so the direct impact is not significant. Still, surging commodity prices, especially oil, are driving up costs and creating headwinds for both households and corporates in Japan.

The direct impact of the situation in Ukraine on portfolio holdings is relatively limited and there has not been a significant change in terms of positioning. I turned a bit more cautious towards the end of last year (inventories were on the rise in the manufacturing sector and there were signs of a post-COVID shift from goods to services) and looked more towards companies that can grow sustainably through the second half of 2022 and into 2023. So, I am focusing on defensive/sustainable growth names and services companies that can generate earnings in a more challenging environment and those that can positively surprise the market on mid-term growth.

NICHOLAS PRICE

Portfolio Manager

25 March 2022

ESG in the Investment Process

Fidelity International ("Fidelity") has embedded Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") factors in its investment decision making for a number of years. Fidelity has been a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2012 and submits an annual report detailing how it incorporates ESG into its investment analysis. As a founding signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, Fidelity has committed to halving the carbon footprint of its investment portfolios by 2030, from a 2020 baseline, starting with equity and corporate bond holdings; and to reach net zero for holdings by 2050.

ESG integration at Fidelity is carried out at the fundamental research analyst level within its investment teams, primarily through the implementation of the Fidelity Proprietary Sustainability Rating. This rating was established in 2019 and is designed to generate a forward-looking and holistic assessment of a company's ESG risks and opportunities, based on sector specific key performance indicators across 127 individual and unique sub-sectors. A breakdown of the ratings of the companies in the portfolio using MSCI and Fidelity's own proprietary ratings is included in the Annual Report. In addition, Fidelity's portfolio managers are also active in analysing the effects of ESG factors when making investment decisions. ESG analysis complements financial analysis to provide a complete view of every company that is researched and monitored.

Fidelity's approach to integrating ESG factors into its investment analysis includes the following activities:

· In-depth research

· Company engagement

· Active ownership

· Collaboration within the investment industry

In addition to Fidelity's Sustainability Ratings, Fidelity has developed a proprietary Climate Rating, which is an important part of its plans to reach net zero emissions across its portfolios. It utilises its fundamental research capabilities to identify climate related risks, net zero investments and targets for transition engagement within the Fidelity investment universe. It assesses which companies are in the best position to transition to net zero or have a positive trajectory towards transition. The Climate Rating is designed to complement the broader Sustainability Ratings which score companies across a range of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Although Fidelity's analysts have overall responsibility for analysing the environmental, social and governance performance of the companies in which it invests, it has a dedicated Sustainable Investing Team working closely with the investment teams and is responsible for consolidating Fidelity's approach to stewardship, engagement, including thematic engagement, ESG integration and the exercise of its votes at general meetings.

The Sustainable Investing Team has a key role in assisting the investment teams with ESG integration which includes:

· Implementing Fidelity's proxy voting guidelines.

· Engagement with investee companies on ESG issues, utilising Fidelity's corporate access research capabilities and investment scale to improve corporate behaviour, including at company meetings.

· Working closely with the investment team globally across all asset classes in integrating ESG into analysis and decision-making.

· Providing internal ESG reporting including analyst reports, portfolio manager reviews and industry analysis.

· Co-ordinating and responding to specific client queries on ESG topics.

· Publishing client reporting on ESG integration and proxy voting.

· Maintaining a thorough understanding of current ESG themes and trends around the world.

· Attending external seminars and conferences focusing on trending ESG issues and ESG integration.

· Providing ESG training to the investment team and across the business.

During 2021, Fidelity introduced its sustainable investing voting principles and guidelines. These seek to provide a clear overview of Fidelity's voting approach, promote improved corporate behaviours and reduce risk, include environmental and social factors, increase clarity of votes to issuers and clients and meet current market best practices and stewardship expectations. Examples of the policy include voting against companies not meeting key criteria on climate change and against management in developed markets with less than 30% female representation at board level.

Fidelity's investment approach involves bottom-up research. As well as studying financial results, the portfolio managers and analysts carry out additional qualitative analysis of potential investments. They examine the business, customers and suppliers and may often visit the companies in person to develop a view of every company in which Fidelity invests and ESG factors are embedded in this research process.

Examples of ESG factors that Fidelity's investment teams may consider as part of its company and industry analysis include:

· Corporate governance (e.g. Board structure, executive remuneration)

· Shareholder rights (e.g. election of directors, capital amendments)

· Changes to regulation (e.g. greenhouse gas emissions restrictions, governance codes)

· Physical threats (e.g. extreme weather, climate change, water shortages)

· Brand and reputational issues (e.g. poor health and safety record, cyber security breaches)

· Supply chain management (e.g. increase in fatalities, lost time injury rates, labour relations)

· Work practices (e.g. observation of health, safety and human rights provisions and compliance with the provisions of the Modern Slavery Act*)

Fidelity operates analyst training and development programmes which include modules on ESG themes, topics and strategies and attendance at external seminars on the trending ESG issues in the market globally as well as conferences to explore new ways of integrating ESG into the investment process across all asset classes.

Fidelity uses a number of external research sources around the world that provide ESG-themed reports and it subscribes to an external ESG research provider and rating agency to supplement its organic analysis. Fidelity receives reports that include company specific and industry specific research as well as ad hoc thematic research looking at particular topics. The ESG ratings are industry specific and are calculated relative to industry peers and Fidelity uses these ratings in conjunction with its wider analysis. Fidelity's sources of ESG research are reviewed on a regular basis.

The ESG ratings and associated company reports are included on Fidelity's centralised research management system. This is an integrated desktop database, so that each analyst has a first-hand view of how each company under their coverage is rated according to ESG factors. In addition, ESG ratings are included in the analyst research notes which are published internally and form part of the investment decision. The external research vendor also provides controversy alerts which include information on companies within its coverage which have been identified to have been involved in a high-risk controversy that may have a material impact on the company's business or its reputation.

* https://eumultisitev4prod-live-eb461540d2184169bb77db2b062d9318-f268f99.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/PI%20UK/pdf/modern-slavery-human-trafficking-statement.pdf

THE ARBITRAGE OPPORTUNITY IN JAPANESE SUSTAINABILITY RATINGS

As people become more aware of the benefits of sustainable investing, they are paying more attention to corporate ESG ratings. Third-party ESG ratings provide an independent assessment of a company's sustainability profile that can help investors decide which companies to invest in. However, there are gaps in the framework that can be exploited. One of these is the relatively lower sustainability ratings in Japan, which is setting up an arbitrage opportunity.

Fidelity compared the sustainability ratings of a widely used third-party agency with its in-house system and found that there was a systematic under-rating of Japanese companies versus European ones. Comparing the third-party's ratings to Fidelity's own, corrects for any underlying fundamental differences in the companies, so the variation is down to non-fundamental factors.

Fidelity believes the difference in ratings are broadly due to cultural issues, but these should correct over time. Corporate culture in Japan has historically avoided conspicuously emphasising achievements, which is seen as not aligned with the more sober management style that is prevalent there. Japanese executives therefore tend to underplay their sustainability credentials compared to other regions and this can work against them with investors accustomed to a higher level of corporate promotion and disclosure.

The other issue is the language barrier. Japanese companies, particularly small-caps, still do not widely publish their reports in English. For third-party ESG ratings agencies, which tend not to have many on the ground analysts based in Japan, this makes covering Japanese companies harder. As a result, Japanese companies are often unintentionally penalised.

Fidelity's engagement with Japanese companies confirms that they are in fact taking sustainability seriously, making progress on ESG issues and keeping up with their European counterparts. The problem is that they are not making this information as accessible. Japanese companies have the right corporate strategy and operations but are not fully appreciating the significance of sharing this information publicly to help investors value companies accurately. But this is changing.

More and more Japanese companies are realising that to continue attracting investors they need to evolve their disclosure policies and publish sustainability reports. In Fidelity's conversations with corporate executives at these companies, it is finding a real openness to engage on this issue and a willingness to re-think their disclosure policies.

It is Fidelity's view that, over time, executives at Japanese companies will treat the disclosure of sustainability as importantly as financial data. Finding those companies that will disclose sooner and better by engaging with them, will potentially create additional alpha opportunities.

Blending a portfolio of top-ranking sustainable companies with those exposed to potential upgrades makes sense. These companies have the potential to consistently earn more than their cost of capital over the longer-term because of their sustainable competitive advantage. As engaged investors, Fidelity is partnering with companies to see where it can advise how to improve their practices and benefit from ESG ratings upgrades as they happen. An excellent example of such engagement in practice took place with FA supplier MISUMI Group. Full details are included in the Portfolio Manager's report.

Strategic Report

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES AND RISK MANAGEMENT

As required by provisions 28 and 29 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Board has a robust ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the principal risks and emerging risks faced by the Company, including those that could threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The Board, with the assistance of the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited/ the "Manager"), has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the risk management and internal controls process, identifies the key existing and emerging risks and uncertainties that the Company faces. The Board believes the key emerging risk to be the longer-term ramifications from the pandemic and climate change.

Climate change is one of the most critical emerging issues confronting asset managers and their investors. It refers to a large-scale shift in the planet's weather patterns and average temperatures. Climate change risk includes how climate change can affect the Company's investments and potentially shareholder returns. The Board notes that the Manager has integrated ESG considerations, including climate change, into the Company's investment process. Further details are included in the Annual Report. The Board will continue to monitor this.

The risks identified are placed on the Company's risk matrix and graded appropriately. This process, together with the policies and procedures for the mitigation of existing and emerging risks, is updated and reviewed regularly in the form of comprehensive reports considered by the Audit Committee. The Board determines the nature and extent of any risks it is willing to take in order to achieve its strategic objectives.

The Manager also has responsibility for risk management for the Company. It works with the Board to identify and manage the principal risks and uncertainties and to ensure that the Board can continue to meet its UK corporate governance obligations.

The Board considers the following as the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company.

Principal Risks Mitigation Geopolitical and Natural Disaster Risks

Geopolitical Risk is the potential for political, socio-economic and cultural events, trends and developments to have an adverse effect on the Company's assets. The increased geopolitical risk from the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine may impact the Company as there is greater economic uncertainty. This has already affected energy and commodity markets and may cause further negative impacts on the global economy. Other geopolitical risks include, but are not limited to, US/China tensions and North Korean aggression. In our increasingly globalised and connected world, the impact a single event or shift in policy can have on countries, corporations and individuals alike can be magnified through a complex web of interrelated risks and themes.

Japan is extremely vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis. Depending on the magnitude of such events, positions in the portfolio may be affected. The Manager could also be impacted from an operational perspective if the epicentre is in or near Tokyo.

The Board is provided with a detailed investment review which covers material economic, market and legislative changes at each Board meeting.

Although it is unclear how long the Russia and Ukraine conflict will last, Russia accounted for just 1% of Japanese exports and 1.8% of total imports in 2021, and therefore the direct impact is not significant. The direct impact of the situation in Ukraine on portfolio holdings is also relatively limited. However, the ramifications of a global downturn could have a significant impact on the Japanese economy.

The Portfolio Manager's Review provides further detail on the conflict and its impact on the Company's portfolio and on Japanese households and corporates.

Whilst natural disasters cannot be averted, the Board is comfortable that the Manager has a robust business continuity plan in place. Performance and Gearing Risks

The portfolio is actively managed and performance risk is inherent in the investment process. The achievement of the Company's investment performance objective relative to the market requires the taking of risk, such as strategy, asset allocation and stock selection, and may lead to NAV and share price underperformance compared to the Reference Index.

The Company has the option to make use of loan facilities or to use CFDs to invest in equities. The principal risk is that the Portfolio Manager may fail to use gearing effectively. In a rising market the Company will benefit from gearing, whilst in a falling market the impact will be detrimental. Other risks are that the cost of gearing may be too high or that the term of the gearing is inappropriate in relation to market conditions.

The Portfolio Manager is responsible for actively monitoring the portfolio selected in accordance with the asset allocation parameters and seeks to ensure that individual stocks meet an acceptable risk/reward profile. The emphasis is on long-term results such that the Company is more exposed to volatility in the shorter-term.

The Company currently has no bank loans and gears through the use of long CFDs which provide greater flexibility and are significantly cheaper than bank loans. The Board regularly considers the level of gearing and gearing risk and sets limits within which the Portfolio Manager must operate. Discount Control and Demand Risks

The price of the Company's shares may not always reflect their underlying value. There is a risk that the Company's shares trade at a persistent and significant discount to the NAV.

There is a risk that the demand for the Company's shares may fall due to poor performance, changes in investor sentiment and attitudes towards investment in Japan.

The market value of the Company's shares and its discount to NAV are factors which are not within the Board's total control.

The Board continues to adopt a formal discount control policy whereby it will actively seek to maintain the discount in single digits in normal market conditions. The Company's share price, NAV and discount volatility are monitored daily by the Manager and considered by the Board regularly.

The demand for shares is influenced by the appeal of Japanese markets and through good performance and an active investor relations program. The Board reviews analysis of the shareholder register at each Board meeting which allows the Board to monitor the relevance of the Company's mandate to shareholders and remain abreast of market sentiment. Key Person Risk

The loss of the Portfolio Manager or other key individuals could lead to potential performance, operational or regulatory issues. There is a risk that the Manager has an inadequate succession plan for key individuals, particularly with stock selection expertise in Japanese markets.

The Manager identifies key dependencies which are then addressed through succession plans. Fidelity has succession plans in place for portfolio managers and these are discussed regularly with the Board. The Company has an Assistant Portfolio Manager with extensive experience in the Japanese market and attends Board meetings alongside the Portfolio Manager. The Assistant Portfolio Manager shares a common investment approach and complementary investment experience with the Portfolio Manager. This has brought greater rigour to the investment process and has also increased the ability to meet more companies. Market, Economic and Currency Risks

The Company's assets consist mainly of listed securities. Therefore, its principal risks also include market related risks such as market downturn, interest rate movements, deflation/inflation and exchange rate movements. The Portfolio Manager's success or failure to protect and increase the Company's assets against this background is core to the Company's continued success.

Most of the Company's assets and income are denominated in yen. However, the functional currency of the Company in which it reports its results is sterling. Consequently, it is subject to currency risk on exchange rate movements between the yen and sterling.

The impact of COVID on the markets is discussed in the Portfolio Manager's Review.

These risks are somewhat mitigated by the Company's investment trust structure which means no forced sales will need to take place to deal with any redemptions. Therefore, investments can be held over a longer time horizon.

Risks to which the Company is exposed in the market risk category are included in Note 16 to the Financial Statements together with summaries of the policies for managing these risks.

It is the Company's policy not to hedge against currency risks. Further details can be found in Note 16 to the Financial Statements. Cybercrime Risk

The operational risk from cybercrime is significant. A cyber attack could result in the loss of confidential information or cause a significant disruption to the Company's operations. Cybercrime threats evolve rapidly and include phishing, remote access threats, extortion and denial-of-services attacks.

The Manager's technology team has developed a number of initiatives and controls in order to provide enhanced mitigating protection to this ever increasing threat. Fidelity has also established a dedicated cybersecurity team which provides regular awareness updates and best practice guidance.

The Manager also has a dedicated detect and respond resource to specifically monitor cyber threats associated with COVID. The Board receives regular updates from the Manager in respect of the type and possible scale of cyberattacks. Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Risks

There is a risk that the value of the Company's assets are negatively impacted by ESG related risks, including climate change.

The Board notes that the Manager has embedded ESG factors including climate change in its investment decision making process. ESG integration is carried out at the fundamental research analyst level within its investment teams, primarily through Fidelity's Proprietary Sustainability Rating and is designed to generate forward-looking assessments of companies ESG risks based on sector-specific key performance indicators across many individual and unique sub-sectors. The Portfolio Manager is also active in analysing the effects of ESG when making investment decisions.

Further detail on ESG considerations in the investment process is included in the Annual Report. Operational Resilience Risk

The Company relies on a number of third party service providers, principally the Manager, Registrar, Custodian and Depositary. It is dependent on the effective operation of the Manager's control systems and those of its service providers with regard to the security of the Company's assets, dealing procedures, accounting records and the compliance with regulatory and legal requirements. In the event of a significant failure by the service providers to perform their obligations or suffer a major operational failure the Company's ability to operate could be severely impacted.

The Manager continually reviews its business continuity plans and operational resilience strategies on an ongoing basis. The Manager continues to take all reasonable steps to meet its regulatory obligations, assess its ability to continue operating and the steps it needs to take to support its clients including the Board. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has also confirmed in the AAF Internal Controls report issued to Fidelity that there have not been any significant changes to Fidelity's control environment as a result of COVID.

The Registrar, Custodian and Depositary are all subject to a risk-based programme of internal audits by the Manager and their own internal controls reports are received by the Board on an annual basis and any concerns are investigated. The Company's other third party service providers have also confirmed the implementation of appropriate measures to ensure no business disruption.

Risks associated with these services are generally rated as low, but the financial consequences could be serious, including reputational damage to the Company.

Other risks facing the Company include:

TAX AND REGULATORY RISKS

There is a risk of the Company not complying with tax and regulatory requirements. A breach of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 could lead to a loss of investment trust status resulting in the Company being subject to tax on capital gains.

The Board monitors tax and regulatory changes at each Board meeting and through active engagement with regulators and trade bodies by the Manager.

CONTINUATION VOTE

A continuation vote takes place every three years. There is a risk that shareholders do not vote in favour of continuation of the Company during periods when performance of the Company's NAV and share price is poor. At the Company's AGM held on 21 May 2019, 99.88% of shareholders voted in favour of the continuation of the Company. The next continuation vote will take place at the AGM on 17 May 2022 and the Directors expect the vote to be passed.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with provision 31 of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a longer period than the 12 month period required by the "Going Concern" basis. The Company is an investment trust with the objective of achieving long-term capital growth. The Board considers that five years is an appropriate investment horizon to assess the viability of the Company, although the life of the Company is not intended to be limited to this or any other period.

In making an assessment on the viability of the Company, the Board has considered the following:

· The ongoing relevance of the investment objective in prevailing market conditions;

· The Company's level of gearing;

· The Company's NAV and share price performance;

· The principal and emerging risks and uncertainties facing the Company, as set out above, and their potential impact;

· The future demand for the Company's shares;

· The Company's share price discount to NAV;

· The liquidity of the Company's portfolio;

· The level of income generated by the Company;

· Future income and expenditure forecasts; and

· The Company will offer its shareholders a continuation vote at the AGM on 17 May 2022.

The Company's performance has been very strong for the five year reporting period to 31 December 2021, with a NAV total return of 96.7% and a share price total return of 125.6% compared to the Reference Index total return of 38.0%. The Board regularly reviews the investment policy and considers whether it remains appropriate. The Board has concluded that there is a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the next five years based on the following considerations:

· The Investment Manager's compliance with the Company's investment objective and policy, its investment strategy and asset allocation;

· The portfolio mainly comprises readily realisable securities which can be sold to meet funding requirements if necessary;

· The Board's discount management policy;

· The ongoing processes for monitoring operating costs and income which are considered to be reasonable in comparison to the Company's total assets;

· The Board's assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company, as set out above and their potential impact; and

· The expectation that a majority of shareholders will vote in favour of the continuation of the Company at the AGM on 17 May 2022.

In addition, the Directors' assessment of the Company's ability to operate in the foreseeable future is included in the Going Concern Statement which can be found in the Directors' Report.

PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF THE COMPANY

Under Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006, the Directors of a company must act in a way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, and in doing so have regard (amongst other matters) to the likely consequences of any decision in the long-term; the need to foster relationships with the Company's suppliers, customers and others; the impact of the company's operations on the community and the environment; the desirability of the Company maintaining a reputation for high standards of business conduct; and the need to act fairly as between members of the Company.

As an externally managed Investment Trust the Company has no employees or physical assets, and a number of the Company's functions are outsourced to third parties. The key outsourced function is the provision of investment management services to the Manager, but other professional service providers support the Company by providing administration, custodial, banking and audit services. The Board considers the Company's key stakeholders to be the existing and potential shareholders, the external appointed Manager (FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited) and other third party professional service providers. The Board considers that the interest of these stakeholders is aligned with the Company's objective of delivering long-term capital growth to investors, in line with the Company's stated investment objective and strategy, while providing the highest standards of legal, regulatory and commercial conduct.

The Board, with the Portfolio Manager, sets the overall investment strategy and reviews this at an annual strategy day which is separate from the regular cycle of board meetings. In order to ensure good governance of the Company, the Board has set various limits on the investments in the portfolio, whether in the maximum size of individual holdings, the use of derivatives, the level of gearing and others. These limits and guidelines are regularly monitored and reviewed and are set out on in the Annual Report•.

The Board places great importance on communication with shareholders. The Annual General Meeting provides the key forum for the Board and Portfolio Manager to present to the shareholders on the Company's performance and future plans and the Board encourages all shareholders to attend in person or virtually, and raise questions and concerns. The Chairman and other Board members are available to meet shareholders as appropriate, and shareholders may also communicate with Board members at any time by writing to them at the Company's registered office or via the Company Secretary at the address provided in the Annual Report or by email at investmenttrusts@fil.com. The Portfolio Manager meets with major shareholders, potential investors, stock market analysts, journalists and other commentators during the year. These communication opportunities help inform the Board in considering how best to promote the success of the company over the long-term.

The Board seeks to engage with the Manager and other service providers and advisers in a constructive and collaborative way, promoting a culture of strong governance, while encouraging open and constructive debate, in order to ensure appropriate and regular challenge and evaluation. This aims to enhance service levels and strengthen relationships with service providers, with a view to ensuring shareholders' interests are best served, by maintaining the highest standards of commercial conduct while keeping cost levels competitive.

Whilst the Company's direct operations are limited, the Board recognises the importance of considering the impact of the Company's investment strategy on the wider community and environment. The Board believes that a proper consideration of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") issues aligns with the objective to deliver long-term capital growth, and the Board's review of the Manager includes an assessment of their ESG approach, which is set out in detail in the Annual Report.

In addition to ensuring that the Company's investment objective was being pursued, key decisions and actions taken by the Directors during the reporting year, and up to the date of this report, have included:

- arranging meetings with key shareholders on David Graham's appointment as Chairman to discuss the Company's strategy, performance and portfolio;

- authorising the repurchase of 678,032 ordinary shares into Treasury when market conditions permitted in order to keep the Company's discount in single digits;

- spending time with the promotional team to understand how best to raise the Company's profile;

- increasing the marketing budget of the Company to better promote the performance of the Portfolio Manager and raise the Company's profile in its sector.

- the decision to seek shareholder approval to increase the limit on unlisted investments from 10% to 20% in order to benefit from the growing opportunities for investment in unlisted investments; and

- the decision to hold a hybrid AGM in 2022 in order to make the Annual General Meeting more accessible and improve the shareholder experience.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Directors have considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, liquidity risk, credit risk, capital management policies and procedures, the nature of its portfolio (being mainly securities which are readily realisable) and the projected income and expenditure, are satisfied that the Company is financially sound and has adequate resources to meet all of its liabilities and ongoing expenses and continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Board has therefore concluded that the Company has adequate resources to continue to adopt the going concern basis for the period to 31 March 2023 which is at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Statements. In preparing the Financial Statements, the Directors have considered the impact of climate change, particularly in the context of the climate change emerging risk identified in the Strategic Report. The prospects of the Company over a period longer than 12 months can be found in the Viability Statement.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial period. Under that law they have elected to prepare the Financial Statements in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice, including FRS 102: The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Under company law the directors must not approve the Financial Statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss for the reporting period.

In preparing these Financial Statements, the Directors are required to:

· select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

· make judgements and accounting estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

· present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

· provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in FRS 102 is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the company financial position and financial performance;

· state whether applicable UK Accounting Standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the Financial Statements; and

· prepare the Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for ensuring that adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time, the financial position of the Company and to enable them to ensure that the Financial Statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Directors' Report, a Corporate Governance Statement and a Directors' Remuneration Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors have delegated to the Manager the responsibility for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's pages of the Manager's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan. Visitors to the website need to be aware that legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of the Financial Statements may differ from legislation in their own jurisdictions.

The Directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

· The Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with FRS 102, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company; and

· The Annual Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties it faces.

· The Directors consider that the Annual Report and Financial Statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy.

Approved by the Board on 25 March 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

DAVID GRAHAM

Chairman

INCOME STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Gains on investments 9 - 847 847 - 38,535 38,535 Gains on derivative instruments 10 - 5,521 5,521 - 22,360 22,360 Income 3 3,476 - 3,476 3,287 - 3,287 Investment management fees 4 (448) (2,429) (2,877) (358) (1,677) (2,035) Other expenses 5 (620) (13) (633) (597) (8) (605) Foreign exchange losses - (533) (533) - (475) (475) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 2,408 3,393 5,801 2,332 58,735 61,067 Finance costs 6 (35) (138) (173) (26) (104) (130) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 2,373 3,255 5,628 2,306 58,631 60,937 Taxation on return on ordinary activities 7 (278) - (278) (252) - (252) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year 2,095 3,255 5,350 2,054 58,631 60,685 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Return per ordinary share 8 1.61p 2.50p 4.11p 1.56p 44.53p 46.09p ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income. Accordingly the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year is also the total comprehensive income for the year and no separate Statement of Comprehensive Income has been presented.

The total column of this statement represents the Income Statement of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary and presented for information purposes as recommended by the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the AIC.

No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year and all items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021













Note

Share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Other

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2020 34,041 20,722 2,767 48,445 215,151 (12,320) 308,806 Repurchase of ordinary shares 13 - - - (1,503) - - (1,503) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 3,255 2,095 5,350 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,942 218,406 (10,225) 312,653 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2019 34,041 20,722 2,767 52,815 156,520 (14,374) 252,491 Repurchase of ordinary shares 13 - - - (4,370) - - (4,370) Net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - 58,631 2,054 60,685 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds at 31 December 2020 34,041 20,722 2,767 48,445 215,151 (12,320) 308,806 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

COMPANY NUMBER 2885584





Notes 2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Fixed assets Investments 9 307,738 303,002 --------------- --------------- Current assets Derivative instruments 10 1,006 1,932 Debtors 11 525 668 Cash collateral held with brokers 16 - 21 Cash at bank 4,741 4,336 --------------- --------------- 6,272 6,957 ========= ========= Current liabilities Derivative instruments 10 (717) (91) Bank overdraft (11) - Other creditors 12 (629) (1,062) --------------- --------------- (1,357) (1,153) ========= ========= Net current assets 4,915 5,804 ========= ========= Net assets 312,653 308,806 ========= ========= Capital and reserves Share capital 13 34,041 34,041 Share premium account 14 20,722 20,722 Capital redemption reserve 14 2,767 2,767 Other reserve 14 46,942 48,445 Capital reserve 14 218,406 215,151 Revenue reserve 14 (10,225) (12,320) --------------- --------------- Total shareholders' funds 312,653 308,806 ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share 15 240.73p 236.53p ========= =========

The Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2022 and were signed on its behalf by:

DAVID GRAHAM

Chairman

The Notes form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC is an Investment Company incorporated in England and Wales with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's registration number is 2885584, and its registered office is Beech Gate, Millfield Lane, Lower Kingswood, Tadworth, Surrey KT20 6RP. The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and intends to conduct its affairs so as to continue to be approved.

2ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The Company has prepared its Financial Statements in accordance with UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice ("UK GAAP"), including FRS 102 "The Financial Reporting Standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland", issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("FRC"). The Financial Statements have also been prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts ("SORP") issued by the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") in April 2021. The Company is exempt from presenting a Cash Flow Statement as a Statement of Changes in Equity is presented and substantially all of the Company's investments are highly liquid and are carried at market value.

a) Basis of accounting

The Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and under the historical cost convention, except for the measurement at fair value of investments and derivative instruments. The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence up to 31 March 2023 which is at least 12 months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements. In making their assessment the Directors have reviewed income and expense projections, reviewed the liquidity of the investment portfolio and considered the Company's ability to meet liabilities as they fall due. This conclusion also takes into account the Director's assessment of the continuing risks arising from COVID and their consideration of the upcoming continuation vote at the AGM on 17 May 2022. The Directors recommend that the shareholders vote in favour of the continuation of the Company.

In preparing these Financial Statements the Directors have considered the impact of climate change risk as an emerging risk as set out in the Annual Report and have concluded that there was no further impact of climate change to be taken into account as the investments are valued based on market pricing. In line with FRS 102 investments are valued at fair value, which for the Company are quoted bid prices for investments in active markets at the balance sheet date. Investments which are unlisted are priced using market-based valuation approaches. All investments therefore reflect the market participants view of climate change risk on the investments held by the Company.

The Company's Going Concern Statement in the Directors' Report takes account of all events and conditions up to 31 March 2023 which is at least twelve months from the date of approval of these Financial Statements.

b) Significant Accounting estimates, assumptions and judgements

The preparation of the Financial Statements requires the use of estimates, assumptions and judgements. These estimates, assumptions and judgements affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the reporting date. While estimates are based on best judgement using information and financial data available, the actual outcome may differ from theses estimates.

The key sources of estimation and uncertainty relate to the fair value of the unlisted investments.

Judgements

The Directors consider whether each fair value is appropriate following detailed review and challenge of the pricing methodology. The judgement applied in the selection of the methodology used (see Note 2 (j) below) for determining the fair value of each unlisted investment can have a significant impact upon the valuation.

Estimates

The key estimate in the Financial Statements is the determination of the fair value of the unlisted investments by the Manager's Fair Value Committee ("FVC") for consideration by the Directors. This estimate is key as it significantly impacts the valuation of the unlisted investments at the Balance Sheet date. When no recent primary or secondary transaction in the company's shares have taken place, the fair valuation process involves estimation using subjective inputs that are unobservable (for which market data is unavailable). The estimates involved in the valuation process include the following:

(i) the selection of appropriate comparable companies. Comparable companies are chosen on the basis of their business characteristics and growth patterns;

(ii) the selection of a revenue metric;

(iii) the selection of an appropriate illiquidity discount factor to reflect the reduced liquidity of unlisted companies versus their listed peers;

(iv) the estimation of the likelihood of a future exit of the position through an initial public offering ("IPO") or a company sale;

(v) the selection of an appropriate industry benchmark index to assist with the valuation; and

(vi) the calculation of valuation adjustments derived from milestone analysis (i.e. incorporating operational success against the plans/ forecasts of the business into the valuation).

As the valuation outcomes may differ from the fair value estimates a price sensitivity analysis is provided in Other Price Risk Sensitivity in Note 16 below to illustrate the effect on the Financial Statements of an over or under estimation of fair value.

The risk of an over or under estimation of fair value is greater when methodologies are applied using more subjective inputs.

Assumptions

The determination of fair value by the FVC involves key assumptions dependent upon the valuation techniques used. The valuation process recognises that the price of a recent investment may be an appropriate starting point for estimating fair value. The Multiples approach involves subjective inputs and therefore presents a greater risk of over or under estimation, particularly in the absence of a recent transaction.

c) Segmental reporting

The Company is engaged in a single segment business and, therefore, no segmental reporting is provided.

d) Presentation of the Income Statement

In order to reflect better the activities of an investment company and in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC, supplementary information which analyses the Income Statement between items of a revenue and capital nature has been prepared alongside the Income Statement. The net revenue return after taxation for the year is the measure the Directors believe appropriate in assessing the Company's compliance with certain requirements set out in Section 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

e) Income

Income from equity investments is accounted for on the date on which the right to receive the payment is established, normally the ex-dividend date. Overseas dividends are accounted for gross of any tax deducted at source. Amounts are credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement. Where the Company has elected to receive its dividends in the form of additional shares rather than cash, the amount of the cash dividend foregone is recognised in the revenue column of the Income Statement. Any excess in the value of the shares received over the amount of the cash dividend is recognised in the capital column of the Income Statement. Special dividends are treated as a revenue receipt or a capital receipt depending on the facts and circumstances of each particular case.

Derivative instrument income received from dividends on long contracts for difference ("CFDs") is accounted for on the date on which the right to receive the payment is established, normally the ex-dividend date. The amount net of tax is credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement.

f) Investment management fees and other expenses

Investment management fees and other expenses are accounted for on an accruals basis and are charged as follows:

· The base investment management fee is allocated 20% to revenue and 80% to capital to reflect the Company's focus on capital growth to generate returns;

· The variable investment management fee is charged/credited to capital, as it is based on the performance of the net asset value per share relative to the Reference Index; and

· All other expenses are allocated in full to revenue with the exception of those directly attributable to share issues or other capital events.

g) Functional currency and foreign exchange

The functional and reporting currency of the Company is UK sterling, which is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are reported in UK sterling at the rate of exchange ruling at the date of the transaction. Assets and liabilities in foreign currencies are translated at the rates of exchange ruling at the Balance Sheet date. Foreign exchange gains and losses arising on translation are recognised in the Income Statement as a revenue or a capital item depending on the nature of the underlying item to which they relate.

h) Finance costs

Finance costs comprises interest on collateral and bank overdrafts and finance costs paid on long CFDs, which are accounted for on an accruals basis. Finance costs are allocated 20% to revenue and 80% to capital to reflect the Company's focus on capital growth to generate returns.

i) Taxation

The taxation charge represents the sum of current taxation and deferred taxation.

Current taxation is taxation suffered at source on overseas income less amounts recoverable under taxation treaties. Taxation is charged or credited to the revenue column of the Income Statement, except where it relates to items of a capital nature, in which case it is charged or credited to the capital column of the Income Statement. The Company is an approved Investment Trust under Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and is not liable for UK taxation on capital gains.

Deferred taxation is the taxation expected to be payable or recoverable on timing differences between the treatment of certain items for accounting purposes and their treatment for the purposes of computing taxable profits. Deferred taxation is based on tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted when the taxation is expected to be payable or recoverable. Deferred tax assets are only recognised if it is considered more likely than not that there will be sufficient future taxable profits to utilise them.

j) Investments

The Company's business is investing in financial instruments with a view to profiting from their total return in the form of income and capital growth. This portfolio of investments is managed and its performance evaluated on a fair value basis, in accordance with a documented investment strategy, and information about the portfolio is provided on that basis to the Company's Board of Directors. Investments are measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss, in accordance with the provisions of both Section 11 and Section 12 of FRS 102. The fair value of investments is initially taken to be their cost and is subsequently measured as follows:

· Listed investments are valued at bid prices, or last market prices, depending on the convention of the exchange on which they are listed; and

· Investments which are not quoted, or are not frequently traded, are stated at the best estimate of fair value. The Manager's Fair Value Committee ("FVC"), which is independent of the Portfolio Manager's team, provides a recommendation of fair values to the Directors. These are based on the principles outlines in Note 2 (b) above.

The techniques applied by the FVC when valuing the unlisted investments are predominantly market-based approaches. The market-based approaches are set out below and are followed by an explanation of how they are applied to the Company's unlisted portfolio:

· Multiples;

· Industry Valuation Benchmarks; and

· Available Market Prices.

The nature of the unlisted investment will influence the valuation technique applied. The valuation approach recognises that the price of a recent investment, if resulting from an orderly transaction, generally represents fair value as at the transaction date and may be an appropriate starting point for estimating fair value at subsequent measurement dates. However, consideration is given to the facts and circumstances as at the subsequent measurement date, including changes in the market or performance of the investee company. Milestone analysis is used where appropriate to incorporate the operational progress of the investee company into the valuation. Consideration is also given to the input received from the Fidelity analyst that covers the company and an external valuer. Additionally, the background to the transaction must be considered. As a result, various multiples-based techniques are employed to assess the valuations particularly in those companies with established revenues. An absence of relevant industry peers may preclude the application of the Industry Valuation Benchmarks technique and an absence of observable prices may preclude the Available Market Prices approach.

The unlisted investments are valued according to a three month cycle of measurement dates. The fair value of the unlisted investments will be reviewed before the next scheduled three monthly measurement date where there is an indication of a change in fair value (commonly referred to as 'trigger' events).

In accordance with the AIC SORP, the Company includes transaction costs, incidental to the purchase or sale of investments, within gains on investments in the capital column of the Income Statement and has disclosed these costs in Note 9 below.

k) Derivative instruments

When appropriate, permitted transactions in derivative instruments are used. Some of the Company's portfolio exposure to Japanese equities is achieved by investment in long CFDs. Long CFDs are classified as other financial instruments and are initially accounted and measured at fair value on the date the derivative contract is entered into and subsequently measured at fair value as follows:

· Long CFDs are valued at the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying shares in the contract.

See Note 10 for details of the Company's exposure to derivative instruments.

l) Debtors

Debtors include securities sold for future settlement, accrued income, other debtors and prepayments incurred in the ordinary course of business. If collection is expected in one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business, if longer) they are classified as current assets. If not, they are presented as non-current assets. They are recognised initially at fair value and, where applicable, subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.

m) Cash collateral held with brokers

These are amounts held in segregated accounts on behalf of brokers as collateral against open derivative contracts. These are carried at amortised cost.

n) Other creditors

Other creditors include securities purchased for future settlement, investment management fees and other creditors and expenses accrued in the ordinary course of business. If payment is due within one year or less (or in the normal operating cycle of the business, if longer) they are classified as current liabilities. If not, they are presented as non-current liabilities. They are recognised initially at fair value and, where applicable, subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.

o) Other reserve

The full cost of ordinary shares repurchased and held in Treasury is charged to the other reserve.

p) Capital reserve

The following are accounted for in the capital reserve:

· Gains and losses on the disposal of investments and derivative instruments;

· Changes in the fair value of investments and derivative instruments held at the year end;

· Foreign exchange gains and losses of a capital nature;

· Dividends receivable which are capital in nature;

· 80% of base investment management fees and finance costs;

· Variable investment management fees; and

· Other expenses which are capital in nature.

Technical guidance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in TECH 02/17BL, guidance on the determination of realised profits and losses in the context of distributions under the Companies Act 2006, states that changes in the fair value of investments which are readily convertible to cash, without accepting adverse terms at the Balance Sheet date, can be treated as realised. Capital reserves realised and unrealised are shown in aggregate as capital reserve in the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Balance Sheet. At the Balance Sheet date, the portfolio of the Company consisted of investments listed on a recognised stock exchange and were considered to be readily convertible to cash, with the exception of the level 3 investments which had unrealised investment holding losses of £1,110,000 (2020: unrealised investment holding losses of £54,000). See Note 16 for further details on the level 3 investments.

3 INCOME





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 Investment income Overseas dividends 2,793 2,523 Derivative income Dividends received on long CFDs 683 764 --------------- --------------- Total income 3,476 3,287 ========= =========

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the reporting year (2020: nil)

4 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT FEES

Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fees - base 448 1,790 2,238 358 1,429 1,787 Investment management fees - variable1 - 639 639 - 248 248 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 448 2,429 2,877 358 1,677 2,035 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 For the calculation of the variable management fee element, the Company's NAV return was compared to the Reference Index return on a daily basis. The period used to assess the performance was from 1 July 2018 until a three year history was established. From 1 July 2021 the performance period is now on a rolling three year basis.

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management to FIL Investments International ("FII"). Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

FII charges base investment management fees at an annual rate of 0.70% of net assets. In addition, there is a +/- 0.20% variation fee based on performance relative to the Reference Index. Fees are payable monthly in arrears and are calculated on a daily basis.

Investment management fees have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

Further details of the terms of the Management Agreement are given in the Directors' Report.

5 OTHER EXPENSES





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 Allocated to revenue: AIC fees 15 15 Secretarial and administration fees payable to the Investment Manager 50 50 Custody fees 32 23 Depositary fees 29 25 Directors' expenses 25 30 Directors' fees1 129 160 Legal and professional fees 81 67 Marketing expenses 130 97 Printing and publication expenses 66 55 Registrars' fees 21 25 Other expenses 13 16 Fees payable to the Company's Independent Auditor for the audit of the Financial Statements 29 34 --------------- --------------- 620 597 ========= ========= Allocated to capital: Legal and professional fees - unlisted investments 13 8 --------------- --------------- Other expenses 633 605 ========= =========

1 Details of the breakdown of Directors' fees are provided in the Directors' Remuneration Report.

6FINANCE COSTS

Year ended 31 December 2021 Year ended 31 December 2020

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Interest paid on long CFDs 31 124 155 20 79 99 Interest paid on collateral and bank overdrafts 4 14 18 6 25 31 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 35 138 173 26 104 130 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Finance costs have been allocated 80% to capital reserve in accordance with the Company's accounting policies.

7TAXATION ON RETURN ON ORDINARY ACTIVITIES





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 a) Analysis of the taxation charge for the year Overseas taxation 278 252 --------------- --------------- Taxation charge for the year (see Note 7b) 278 252 ========= =========

b) Factors affecting the taxation charge for the year

The taxation charge for the year is lower than the standard rate of UK corporation tax for an investment trust company of 19.00% (2020: 19.00%). A reconciliation of the standard rate of UK corporation tax to the taxation charge for the year is shown below:





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 Net return on ordinary activities before taxation 5,628 60,937 --------------- --------------- Net return on ordinary activities before taxation multiplied by the standard rate of UK corporation tax of 19.00% (2020: 19.00%) 1,069 11,578 Effects of: Capital gains not taxable1 (1,109) (11,480) Income not taxable (531) (479) Expenses not deductible 24 19 Excess management expenses not utilised 547 362 Overseas taxation 278 252 --------------- --------------- Taxation charge for the year (see Note 7a) 278 252 ========= =========

1 The Company is exempt from UK taxation on capital gains as it meets the HM Revenue & Customs criteria for an investment company set out in Section 1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

c) Deferred taxation

A deferred taxation asset of £8,106,000 (2020: £5,613,000), in respect of excess expenses of £32,422,000 (2020: £29,543,000) has not been recognised as it is unlikely that there will be sufficient future profits to utilise these expenses.

In the Spring Budget, the UK Government announced that from 1 April 2023 the corporation tax rate will increase to 25.00%. This rate has been substantively enacted at the balance sheet date and has therefore been applied to calculate the unrecognised deferred tax asset for the current year (2020: 19.00%).

8 RETURN PER ORDINARY SHARE



Year ended

31.12.21 Year ended

31.12.20 Revenue return per ordinary share 1.61p 1.56p Capital return per ordinary share 2.50p 44.53p --------------- --------------- Total return per ordinary share 4.11p 46.09p ========= =========

The return per ordinary share is based on the net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside Treasury during the year, as shown below:

£'000 £'000 Net revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation 2,095 2,054 Net capital return on ordinary activities after taxation 3,255 58,631 --------------- --------------- Net total return on ordinary activities after taxation 5,350 60,685 ========= =========

Number Number Weighted average number of ordinary shares held outside Treasury 130,097,688 131,658,973 ========= =========

9 INVESTMENTS



2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Listed investments 290,537 297,505 Unlisted investments 17,201 5,497 --------------- --------------- Investments at fair value 307,738 303,002 ========= ========= Opening book cost 226,195 192,261 Opening investment holding gains 76,807 56,838 --------------- --------------- Opening fair value 303,002 249,099 Movements in the year Purchases at cost 234,121 171,488 Sales - proceeds (230,232) (156,120) Gains on investments 847 38,535 --------------- --------------- Closing fair value 307,738 303,002 ========= ========= Closing book cost 265,540 226,195 Closing investment holding gains 42,198 76,807 --------------- --------------- Closing fair value 307,738 303,002 ========= =========

The Company received £230,232,000 (2020: £156,120,000) from investments sold in the year. The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was £194,776,000 (2020: £137,554,000). These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised gains/(losses) were included in the fair value of the investments.

Investment transaction costs

Transaction cost incurred in the acquisition and disposal of investments, which are included in the gains on investments above, were as follows:





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 Purchases transaction costs 85 72 Sales transaction costs 86 60 --------------- --------------- 171 132 ========= =========

The portfolio turnover for the year was 74.6% (2020: 66.9%). The portfolio turnover rate measures the Company's trading activity. It is calculated by taking the average of the total amount of securities purchased and the total amount of the securities sold in the reporting year divided by the average fair value of the investment portfolio of the Company.

10 DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS





Year ended

31.12.21

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

£'000 Gains on derivative instruments Gains on long CFD positions closed 7,073 22,492 Movement in investment holding losses on long CFDs (1,552) (132) --------------- --------------- 5,521 22,360 ========= =========

Derivative instruments recognised on the Balance Sheet

2021 2020





Fair value

£'000 Portfolio

exposure

£'000

Fair value

£'000 Portfolio

exposure

£'000 Derivative instrument assets - long CFDs 1,006 43,165 1,932 71,273 Derivative instrument liabilities - long CFDs (717) 29,456 (91) 7,013 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 289 72,621 1,841 78,286 ========= ========= ========= =========

11 DEBTORS



2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Securities sold for future settlement 238 404 Accrued income 199 166 Other debtors and prepayments 88 98 --------------- --------------- 525 668 ========= =========

12 OTHER CREDITORS



2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Securities purchased for future settlement 201 689 Creditors and accruals 428 373 --------------- --------------- 629 1,062 ========= =========

13 SHARE CAPITAL

2021 2020

Number of

shares

£'000 Number of

shares

£'000 Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held outside Treasury Beginning of the year 130,554,926 32,639 133,207,090 33,302 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury (678,032) (170) (2,652,164) (663) ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- End of the year 129,876,894 32,469 130,554,926 32,639 =========== =========== =========== =========== Issued, allotted and fully paid Ordinary shares of 25 pence each held in Treasury* Beginning of the year 5,606,769 1,402 2,954,605 739 Ordinary shares repurchased into Treasury 678,032 170 2,652,164 663 ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- ------------------- End of the year 6,284,801 1,572 5,606,769 1,402 =========== =========== =========== =========== Total share capital 34,041 34,041 =========== ===========

* Ordinary shares held in Treasury carry no rights to vote, to receive a dividend or to participate in a winding up of the Company.

The Company repurchased 678,032 ordinary shares (2020: 2,652,164 shares) and held them in Treasury. The cost of repurchasing these shares was £1,503,000 (2020: £4,370,000). This amount was charged to the other reserve.

14 CAPITAL AND RESERVES











Share capital

£'000

Share premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Other

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserve

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000 Total

shareholders'

funds

£'000 At 1 January 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 48,445 215,151 (12,320) 308,806 Gains on investments (see Note 9) - - - - 847 - 847 Gains on derivative instruments (see Note 10) - - - - 5,521 - 5,521 Foreign exchange losses - - - - (533) - (533) Investment management fees (see Note 4) - - - - (2,429) - (2,429) Other expenses (see Note 5) - - - - (13) - (13) Finance costs (see Note 6) - - - - (138) - (138) Revenue return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year - - - - - 2,095 2,095 Repurchase of ordinary shares (see Note 13) - - - (1,503) - - (1,503) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 31 December 2021 34,041 20,722 2,767 46,942 218,406 (10,225) 312,653 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The capital reserve balance at 31 December 2021 includes investment holding gains of £42,198,000 (2020: gains of £76,807,000) as detailed in Note 9 above. See Note 2 (p) above for further details. The capital reserve is distributable by way of dividend. The revenue reserve could be distributed by way of dividend if it were not in deficit.

15 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

2021 2020 Total shareholders' funds £312,653,000 £308,806,000 ------------------- ------------------- Ordinary shares held outside of Treasury at year end 129,876,894 130,554,926 ------------------- ------------------- Net asset value per ordinary share 240.73p 236.53p =========== ===========

It is the Company's policy that shares held in Treasury will only be reissued at net asset value per ordinary share or at a premium to net asset value per ordinary share and, therefore, shares held in Treasury have no dilutive effect.

16 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Management of Risk

The Company's investment activities in pursuit of its objective involve certain inherent risks. The Board confirms that there is an ongoing process for identifying, evaluating and managing the risks faced by the Company. The Board, with the assistance of the Manager, has developed a risk matrix which, as part of the internal control process, identifies the risks that the Company faces. Principal risks identified are geopolitical and natural disaster, performance and gearing, discount control and demand, key person, market, ecconomic and currency, cybercrime, environmental, social and governance ("ESG") and operational resilience. Other risks identified are tax and regulatory. Risks are identified and graded in this process, together with steps taken in mitigation, and are updated and reviewed on an ongoing basis. These risks and how they are identified, evaluated and managed are shown in the Strategic Report.

This note refers to the identification, measurement and management of risks potentially affecting the value of financial instruments. The Company's financial instruments may comprise:

· Equity shares held in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policies;

· Derivative instruments which comprise CFDs; and

· Cash, liquid resources and short-term debtors and creditors that arise from its operations.

The risks identified arising from the Company's financial instruments are market price risk (which comprises interest rate risk, foreign currency risk and other price risk), liquidity risk, counterparty risk, credit risk and derivative instrument risk. The Board reviews and agrees policies for managing each of these risks, which are summarised below. These policies are consistent with those followed last year.

MARKET PRICE RISK

Interest rate risk

The Company finances its operations through its share capital and reserves. In addition, the Company has a geared exposure to Japanese equities through the use of long CFDs. The level of gearing is reviewed by the Board and the Portfolio Manager. The Company is exposed to a financial risk arising as a result of any increases in yen interest rates associated with the funding of the long CFDs.

Interest rate risk exposure

The values of the Company's financial instruments that are exposed to movements in interest rates are shown below:



2021

£'000 2020

£'000 Exposure to financial instruments that bear interest Long CFDs - Portfolio exposure less fair value 72,332 76,445 Bank overdraft 11 - --------------- --------------- 72,343 76,445 ========= ========= Exposure to financial instruments that earn interest Cash collateral held with brokers - 21 Cash at bank 4,741 4,336 --------------- --------------- 4,741 4,357 ========= ========= Net exposure to financial instruments that bear interest 67,602 72,088 ========= =========

Foreign currency risk

The Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and its net assets may be affected by foreign exchange movements because the Company has income and assets which are denominated in yen whereas the Company's functional currency is UK sterling. The Company may also be subject to short-term exposure from exchange rate movements, for example, between the date when an investment is purchased or sold and the date when settlement of the transaction occurs. The Company does not hedge the sterling value of investments or other net assets priced in yen by the use of derivative instruments.

Three significant areas have been identified where foreign currency risk may impact the Company:

· Movements in exchange rates affecting the value of investments and long CFDs;

· Movements in exchange rates affecting short-term timing differences; and

· Movements in exchange rates affecting income received.

Currency exposure of financial assets

The currency exposure profile of the Company's financial assets is shown below:

2021







Currency

Investments

held at

fair value

£'000 Long

exposure to

derivative

instruments

£'000





Debtors

£'000



Cash at

bank

£'000





Total

£'000 Japanese yen 307,738 72,621 437 4,741 385,537 UK sterling - - 88 - 88 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 307,738 72,621 525 4,741 385,625 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

2020







Currency

Investments

held at

fair value

£'000 Long

exposure to

derivative

instruments

£'000





Debtors1

£'000



Cash at

bank

£'000





Total

£'000 Japanese yen 303,002 78,286 591 4,336 386,215 UK sterling - - 98 - 98 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 303,002 78,286 689 4,336 386,313 ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Debtors include cash collateral held with brokers.

Currency exposure of financial liabilities

The currency profile of these financial liabilities is shown below:

2021



Currency Other

creditors

£'000 Bank

overdraft

£'000

Total

£'000 Japanese yen 203 - 203 UK sterling 426 11 437 --------------- --------------- --------------- 629 11 640 ========= ========= =========

2020



Currency Other

creditors

£'000

Total

£'000 Japanese yen 689 689 UK sterling 373 373 --------------- --------------- 1,062 1,062 ========= =========

Other price risk

Other price risk arises mainly from uncertainty about future prices of financial instruments used in the Company's business. It represents the potential loss the Company might suffer through holding market positions in the face of price movements. The Board meets at least quarterly to consider the asset allocation of the portfolio and the risk associated with particular industry sectors within the parameters of the investment objective. The Portfolio Manager is responsible for actively managing and monitoring the existing portfolio, selected in accordance with the overall asset allocation parameters described above, and seeks to ensure that individual stocks also meet an acceptable risk/reward profile.

Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will encounter difficulties in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. The Company's assets mainly comprise readily realisable securities and derivative instruments which can be sold easily to meet funding commitments if necessary. Short-term flexibility, if required, is achieved by the use of a bank overdraft.

Liquidity risk exposure

At 31 December 2021, the undiscounted gross cash outflows of the financial liabilities were all repayable within one year and consisted of derivative instrument liabilities of £717,000 (2020: £91,000), bank overdraft of £11,000 (2020: £nil) and other creditors of £629,000 (2020: £1,062,000).

Counterparty risk

The long CFDs in which the Company invests are not traded on an exchange but instead are traded between counterparties based on contractual relationships, under the terms outlined in the International Swaps and Derivatives Association's ("ISDA") market standard derivative legal documentation. As a result, the Company is subject to the risk that a counterparty may not perform its obligations under the related contract. In accordance with the risk management process which the Manager employs, the Manager will seek to minimise such risk by only entering into transactions with counterparties which it believes to have an adequate credit rating at the time the transaction is entered into, by ensuring that formal legal agreements covering the terms of the contract are entered into in advance, and through adopting a counterparty risk framework which measures, monitors and manages counterparty risk, by the use of internal and external credit agency ratings and by evaluating derivative instrument credit risk exposure.

Cash collateral

For derivative transactions, collateral is used to reduce the risk of both parties to the contract. Collateral is managed on a daily basis for all relevant transactions. At 31 December 2021, £370,000 (2020: £1,082,000) was held by UBS AG in cash denominated in Japanese yen in a segregated collateral account on behalf of the Company, to reduce the credit risk exposure of the Company's net unrealised profits on derivative positions. At 31 December 2021, £nil (2020: £21,000), shown as cash collateral held with brokers on the Balance Sheet, was held by the Company in a segregated collateral account on behalf of the brokers, to reduce the credit risk exposure of the Company's net unrealised losses on derivative positions. At 31 December 2020, the collateral comprised of: J.P. Morgan Securities plc £21,000 in cash denominated in Japanese yen.

Credit risk

Financial instruments may be adversely affected if any of the institutions with which money is deposited suffer insolvency or other financial difficulties. All transactions are carried out with brokers that have been approved by the Manager and are settled on a delivery versus payment basis. Limits are set on the amount that may be due from any one broker and are kept under review by the Manager. Exposure to credit risk arises on unsettled security transactions and long CFD contracts and cash at bank.

Derivative instrument risk

The risks and risk management processes which result from the use of long CFDs are included within the risk categories disclosed above. Long CFDs are used by the Manager to gain unfunded long exposure to equity markets, sectors or single stocks. Unfunded exposure is exposure gained without an initial outflow of capital. The risk and performance contribution of long CFDs held in the Company's portfolio is overseen by the Manager's experienced, specialist derivative instruments team that uses portfolio risk assessment and construction tools to manage risk and investment performance.

RISK SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Interest rate risk sensitivity analysis

Based on the financial instruments held and interest rates at 31 December 2021, an increase of 0.25% in interest rates throughout the year, with all other variables held constant, would have decreased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and decreased the net assets of the Company by £169,000 (2020: decreased the Company's net return and decreased the net assets by £180,000). A decrease of 0.25% in interest rates throughout the year would have had an equal but opposite effect.

Foreign currency risk sensitivity analysis

Based on the financial instruments held and currency exchange rates at 31 December 2021, a 10% strengthening of the sterling exchange rate against the yen, with all other variables held constant, would have decreased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and decreased the Company's net assets of the Company by £35,030,000 (2020: decreased the Company's net return and decreased the net assets by £35,047,000). A 10% weakening of the sterling exchange rate against the yen would have increased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £42,814,000 (2020: increased the Company's net return and increased the net assets by £42,836,000).

Other price risk - exposure to investments sensitivity analysis

Based on the listed investments held and share prices at 31 December 2021, an increase of 10% in share prices, with all other variables held constant, would have increased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £29,054,000 (2020: increased the Company's net return and increased the net assets by £29,750,000). A decrease of 10% in share prices would have had an equal and opposite effect.

Based on the unlisted investments held and share prices at 31 December 2021, an increase of 10% in share prices, with all other variables held constant, would have increased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £1,720,000 (2020: increased the Company's net return and increased the net assets by £550,000). A decrease of 10% in share prices would have had an equal and opposite effect.

Other price risk - net exposure to derivative instruments sensitivity analysis

Based on the long CFDs held and share prices at 31 December 2021, an increase of 10% in the share prices underlying the long CFDs, with all other variables held constant, would have increased the Company's net return on ordinary activities after taxation for the year and increased the net assets of the Company by £7,262,000 (2020: increased the Company's net return and increased the net assets by £7,829,000). A decrease of 10% in share prices would have had an equal and opposite effect.

Fair Value of Financial Assets and Liabilities

Financial assets and liabilities are stated in the Balance Sheet at values which are not materially different to their fair values. As explained in Notes 2 (j) and (k) above, investments and derivative instruments are shown at fair value. In the case of cash at bank, book value approximates to fair value due to the short maturity of the instruments.

Fair Value Hierarchy

The Company is required to disclose the fair value hierarchy that classifies its financial instruments measured at fair value at one of three levels, according to the relative reliability of the inputs used to estimate the fair values.

Classification Input Level 1 Valued using quoted prices in active markets for identical assets Level 2 Valued by reference to inputs other than quoted prices included in level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in Notes 2 (j) and (k) above. The table below sets out the Company's fair value hierarchy:

2021

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Investments 290,537 - 17,201 307,738 Derivative instrument assets - 1,006 - 1,006 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 290,537 1,006 17,201 308,744 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (717) - (717) ========= ========= ========= =========

2020

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Investments 297,505 - 5,497 303,002 Derivative instrument assets - 1,932 - 1,932 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 297,505 1,932 5,497 304,934 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss Derivative instrument liabilities - (91) - (91) ========= ========= ========= =========

The table below sets out the movements in level 3 financial instruments during the year:







Year ended

31.12.21

Level 3

£'000 Year ended

31.12.20

Level 3

£'000 Beginning of the year 5,497 3,676 Purchases at cost 15,703 1,695 Transferred out of level 3 - Coconala* (2,943) - Movement in investment holding (losses)/gains (including foreign exchange movement) (1,056) 126 --------------- --------------- End of the year 17,201 5,497 ========= =========

* Financial instruments are transferred out of level 3 when they become listed.

Asoview

Asoview is an online booking website for leisure facilities. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on the cost of the investment when it was purchased in December 2021. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £6,415,000.

Moneytree

Moneytree develops personal asset management applications and provides household account book applications and expense payment applications in Japan. During the year, the Company increased its shareholding by subscribing to a further round of fundraising. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on analysis of the company's financial reports, the macro-environment and benchmarking the position to a range of comparable market data. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £2,641,000 (2020: £1,595,000).

iYell

iYell is a Japanese mortgage Fintech company. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on the cost of the investment when it was purchased in December 2021. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £2,566,000.

Yoriso

Yoriso is a leading online funeral planning platform in Japan. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on analysis of the company's financial reports, the macro-environment and benchmarking the position to a range of comparable market data. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £2,557,000.

Spiber

Spiber is a bio-tech company which produces synthetic spider silk fibres from protein. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on the cost of the investment when it was purchased in September 2021 with consideration as to whether there have been any significant developments impacting the performance and future prospects of the company. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £2,436,000.

Innophys

Innophys develops elderly-care and welfare equipment designed to be used as an exoskeleton for physical support in Japan. The valuation at 31 December 2021 is based on analysis of the company's financial reports, the macro-environment, benchmarking the position to a range of comparable market data and consideration given to the continuing impact of COVID-19. As at 31 December 2021, its fair value was £586,000 (2020: £738,000).

17 CAPITAL RESOURCES AND GEARING

The Company does not have any externally imposed capital requirements. The financial resources of the Company comprise its share capital and reserves, as disclosed in the Balance Sheet and its gearing which is achieved through the use of long CFDs. Financial resources are managed in accordance with the Company's investment policy and in pursuit of its objective, both of which are detailed in the Strategic Report. The principal risks and their management are disclosed in the Strategic Report and in Note 16 above.

18 TRANSACTIONS WITH THE MANAGER AND RELATED PARTIES

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited is the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager and has delegated portfolio management and the role of company secretary to FIL Investments International ("FII"), the Investment Manager. Both companies are Fidelity group companies.

Details of the current fee arrangements are given in the Directors' Report and in Note 4 above. During the year, fees for portfolio management services of £2,877,000 (2020: £2,035,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £50,000 (2020: £50,000) were payable to FII. At the Balance Sheet date, fees for portfolio management services of £245,000 (2020: £232,000) and secretarial and administration fees of £25,000 (2020: £13,000) were accrued and included in other creditors. FII also provides the Company with marketing services. The total amount payable for these services during the year was £130,000 (2020: £97,000). At the Balance Sheet date, marketing services of £4,000 (2020: £6,000) were accrued and included in other creditors.

Disclosures of the Directors' interests in the ordinary shares of the Company and Directors' fees and taxable expenses relating to reasonable travel expenses paid to the Directors are given in the Directors' Remuneration Report. In addition to the fees and taxable expenses disclosed in the Directors' Remuneration Report, £12,000 (2020: £15,000) of Employers' National Insurance Contributions was also paid by the Company. As at 31 December 2021, Directors' fees of £10,000 (2020: £14,000) were accrued and payable.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

DISCOUNT/PREMIUM

The discount/premium is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. It is the difference between the NAV of the Company and the ordinary share price and is expressed as a percentage of the NAV. Details of the Company's discount/premium are on the Financial Highlights and both are defined in the Glossary of Terms in the Annual Report.

TOTAL RETURN

Total return is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure.

The tables below provide information relating to the NAVs and share prices of the Company and the total returns for the years ended 31 December 2021 and 31 December 2020.







2021 Net asset

value per

ordinary

share

Ordinary

share

price 31 December 2020 236.53p 220.50p 31 December 2021 240.73p 229.00p --------------- --------------- Total return for the year +1.8% +3.9% ========= =========







2020 Net asset

value per

ordinary

share

Ordinary

share

price 31 December 2019 189.55p 177.00p 31 December 2020 236.53p 220.50p --------------- --------------- Total return for the year +24.8% +24.6% ========= =========

Ongoing charges

Ongoing charges are considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. The ongoing charges ratio has been calculated in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC as the total of investment management fees and other expenses expressed as a percentage of the average net asset values throughout the year.

2021 2020 Investment management fees (£'000) 2,238 1,787 Other expenses (£'000) 633 605 --------------- --------------- Ongoing charges (£'000) 2,871 2,392 ========= ========= Variable management fee (£'000) 639 248 --------------- --------------- Average net assets (£'000) 319,755 255,394 --------------- --------------- Ongoing charges ratio 0.90% 0.94% --------------- --------------- Ongoing charges ratio including variable management fee 1.10% 1.04% ========= =========

Gearing

Gearing is considered to be an Alternative Performance Measure. See the Fair Value and Portfolio Exposure of Investments table in the Annual Report for details of the Company's gearing.

Revenue, Capital and Total Returns

Revenue, capital and total returns are considered to be Alternative Performance Measures. See the Income Statement and Note 8 for further details.

The Annual Financial Report Announcement is not the Company's statutory accounts. The above results for the year ended 31 December 2021 are an abridged version of the Company's full Annual Report and Financial Statements, which have been approved and audited with an unqualified report. The 2020 and 2021 statutory accounts received unqualified reports from the Company's Auditor and did not include any reference to matters to which the Auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the reports and did not contain a statement under s.498 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information for 2020 is derived from the statutory accounts for 2020 which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The 2021 Financial Statements will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course.

