Salmon Evolution has successfully completed the first smolt release at Indre Harøy

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salmon Evolution ASA ("Salmon Evolution" or the "Company", OSE: SALME) is pleased to announce that it on 26 March 2022 successfully completed the first smolt release at its ground-breaking land-based salmon farming facility at Indre Harøy.

About 100,000 smolt was released with an average weight of around 300 grams. The smolt was supplied by Kraft Laks, Salmon Evolution's in-house smolt facility acquired in August 2021 and well known for its long track record in providing first class smolt to Norwegian salmon farmers.

The smolt transportation from Kraft Laks to Indre Harøy was carried out with a live fish carrier after which the fish was carefully pumped into the first fish tank at Indre Harøy. All relevant fish health parameters were constantly monitored during the process with no negative indicators identified.

Following the positive confirmation of the fish transfer process and a customary short adaption period for the fish, initial feeding commenced. The Company is pleased to see that the conditions in the farm have been stable, the fish have shown good appetite and have had a behaviour in line with expectations.

This major milestone is the result of a thorough testing and commissioning phase that started already in December last year and now culminating with having taken the first part of our facility into operation.

Mr. Håkon André Berg, CEO of Salmon Evolution comments:

"Since we started construction back in May 2020, this is the moment that we all have been waiting for. I am extremely proud of our organization and the fact that we have been able to adhere to our ambitious timeline, even with the challenges faced us during the pandemic.

At the same time, this is just the beginning. As we now move forward, our number one priority is the biology in our farm. Good biology will improve fish quality and translate into strong growth, which finally will be reflected in the financial performance. With our organization now totalling more than 40 highly skilled employees, I am more confident than ever in our mission - extending the ocean potential."

Over the coming months Salmon Evolution will gradually ramp up production at Indre Harøy with the next release of smolt planned already in May. Steady state smolt release volumes are expected from Q4 2022, where at the same time both completion of phase 1 and first harvest are expected.

