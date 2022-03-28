Anzeige
28.03.2022
EQT AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 published

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT AB (publ) published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The report is available at www.eqtgroup.com.

The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021 describes how EQT aims to invest with a thematic and sector-based investment approach to achieve its purpose, to future-proof companies and make a positive impact.

Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, "EQT's business is all about making good companies better. At EQT, this goes beyond capital and IRR. We are here to do good, and doing good is good business. But this also serves our organization with a higher purpose. When strong companies build sustainable communities, we have potential to make a positive impact - on a global scale."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, "We have an opportunity to drive transformation not only across our portfolio companies, but across the industries and societies in which we operate. This is what I and everyone at EQT work towards with respect, passion, and determination."

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 1 June 2022 at 16.00 CEST and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations
shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com, +46 72 989 09 15

Rickard Buch, Managing Director, Communications
press@eqtpartners.com, +46 72 989 09 11

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 28 March 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-s-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021-published,c3533390

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3533390/1554636.pdf

EQT AB Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3030018

EQT AB Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

© 2022 PR Newswire
