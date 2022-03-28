Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
„First Mover-Aktie“ - Analysten sehen über 100% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Tradegate
25.03.22
12:37 Uhr
22,190 Euro
+0,100
+0,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,82022,10008:53
21,90022,10008:53
PR Newswire
28.03.2022 | 08:28
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castellum's Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Annual and Sustainability report for 2021 (English language version) has been published and is available for download in PDF format on Castellum's website. Read the online summary here: https://annualreport.castellum.se/2021/en/

For further information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB, + 46 70 458 24 70

Maria Strandberg, CFO, Castellum AB, + 46 70 398 23 80

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 176 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-annual-and-sustainability-report-2021,c3524263

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3524263/1554603.pdf

Castellum Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/8364/3524263/bd3b630862ab1e1d.pdf

Press release 220328

CASTELLUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.