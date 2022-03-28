Das Instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.03.2022

The instrument LUR SE0015192075 LUXBRIGHT AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.03.2022



Das Instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.03.2022

The instrument AKA FI4000123195 ENENTO GROUP OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.03.2022



Das Instrument 2EK US76118L1026 RESONANT INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.03.2022

The instrument 2EK US76118L1026 RESONANT INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.03.2022



Das Instrument LGT CA5357611006 LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.03.2022

The instrument LGT CA5357611006 LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.03.2022



Das Instrument AYH0 FR0014007XT1 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 28.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.03.2022

The instrument AYH0 FR0014007XT1 ARCHOS S.A. NOM. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 28.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 29.03.2022

