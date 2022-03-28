Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
„First Mover-Aktie“ - Analysten sehen über 100% Kurspotential!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVFV ISIN: CA5357611006 Ticker-Symbol: LGT 
Tradegate
24.03.22
18:30 Uhr
0,089 Euro
+0,003
+2,91 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREEN BLOCK MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREEN BLOCK MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0850,09108:33
0,0850,09108:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARCHOS
ARCHOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARCHOS SA1,711+3,67 %
ENENTO GROUP OYJ29,200-0,34 %
GREEN BLOCK MINING CORP0,089+2,91 %
LUXBRIGHT AB0,173-10,82 %
RESONANT INC4,0800,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.