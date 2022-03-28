Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022
„First Mover-Aktie“ - Analysten sehen über 100% Kurspotential!
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Frankfurt
28.03.22
08:09 Uhr
1,232 Euro
+0,002
+0,16 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
28.03.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 March 2022 it purchased a total of 600,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           500,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.246     GBP1.040 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.230     GBP1.028 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.241384    GBP1.034209

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 25 March 2022 the Company purchased a total of 425,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.032.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 716,296,096 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
498       1.236         XDUB      08:32:25      00057924915TRLO0 
2200       1.236         XDUB      08:32:25      00057924914TRLO0 
1985       1.236         XDUB      08:32:25      00057924913TRLO0 
2626       1.234         XDUB      08:54:39      00057925591TRLO0 
1517       1.234         XDUB      08:54:39      00057925592TRLO0 
642       1.234         XDUB      08:54:39      00057925595TRLO0 
3077       1.234         XDUB      08:54:39      00057925597TRLO0 
1000       1.234         XDUB      08:54:39      00057925596TRLO0 
608       1.234         XDUB      08:56:39      00057925694TRLO0 
445       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925740TRLO0 
1000       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925739TRLO0 
800       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925738TRLO0 
918       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925744TRLO0 
574       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925743TRLO0 
445       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925742TRLO0 
800       1.234         XDUB      08:58:00      00057925741TRLO0 
4830       1.230         XDUB      09:04:11      00057925976TRLO0 
4789       1.232         XDUB      09:09:26      00057926187TRLO0 
6358       1.234         XDUB      09:10:43      00057926235TRLO0 
6383       1.234         XDUB      09:10:43      00057926236TRLO0 
299       1.242         XDUB      09:24:30      00057926819TRLO0 
1600       1.242         XDUB      09:24:30      00057926818TRLO0 
4631       1.242         XDUB      09:24:30      00057926817TRLO0 
2246       1.242         XDUB      09:44:49      00057927771TRLO0 
2531       1.242         XDUB      09:44:49      00057927770TRLO0 
1750       1.244         XDUB      10:11:22      00057929004TRLO0 
1750       1.244         XDUB      10:21:22      00057929572TRLO0 
3849       1.246         XDUB      10:31:24      00057930130TRLO0 
4242       1.246         XDUB      10:31:24      00057930129TRLO0 
450       1.246         XDUB      10:32:04      00057930185TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      10:32:04      00057930184TRLO0 
1550       1.246         XDUB      10:32:04      00057930183TRLO0 
381       1.246         XDUB      10:32:04      00057930182TRLO0 
3255       1.246         XDUB      10:37:14      00057930568TRLO0 
1200       1.246         XDUB      10:37:14      00057930570TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      10:37:14      00057930569TRLO0 
474       1.246         XDUB      10:48:16      00057931196TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      10:48:16      00057931195TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      10:52:06      00057931462TRLO0 
2680       1.246         XDUB      10:59:52      00057931908TRLO0 
4154       1.246         XDUB      11:01:09      00057931986TRLO0 
17        1.246         XDUB      11:23:09      00057933089TRLO0 
106       1.246         XDUB      11:23:09      00057933088TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      11:23:09      00057933087TRLO0 
4430       1.246         XDUB      11:32:09      00057933577TRLO0 
240       1.244         XDUB      12:18:05      00057935589TRLO0 
7980       1.242         XDUB      12:56:34      00057937692TRLO0 
2335       1.240         XDUB      12:57:34      00057937720TRLO0 
2762       1.240         XDUB      12:57:34      00057937721TRLO0 
350       1.238         XDUB      13:16:04      00057938514TRLO0 
300       1.238         XDUB      13:35:27      00057939726TRLO0 
1452       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939974TRLO0 
2200       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939973TRLO0 
831       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939972TRLO0 
1829       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939971TRLO0 
709       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939970TRLO0 
2223       1.238         XDUB      13:38:37      00057939969TRLO0 
1804       1.238         XDUB      13:45:37      00057940414TRLO0 
2044       1.238         XDUB      13:45:37      00057940413TRLO0 
888       1.238         XDUB      13:45:37      00057940412TRLO0 
6140       1.236         XDUB      13:46:07      00057940451TRLO0 
4249       1.234         XDUB      13:52:23      00057940865TRLO0 
1800       1.238         XDUB      14:07:53      00057941770TRLO0 
1403       1.238         XDUB      14:07:53      00057941769TRLO0 
1494       1.238         XDUB      14:07:53      00057941772TRLO0 
561       1.238         XDUB      14:07:53      00057941773TRLO0 
1208       1.238         XDUB      14:08:13      00057941805TRLO0 
673       1.238         XDUB      14:08:16      00057941810TRLO0 
1491       1.238         XDUB      14:08:16      00057941814TRLO0 
451       1.238         XDUB      14:08:16      00057941813TRLO0 
257       1.238         XDUB      14:08:16      00057941812TRLO0 
821       1.238         XDUB      14:08:16      00057941811TRLO0 
119       1.238         XDUB      14:26:26      00057942884TRLO0 
47        1.238         XDUB      14:26:26      00057942883TRLO0 
11306      1.238         XDUB      14:27:16      00057942926TRLO0 
1085       1.242         XDUB      14:35:03      00057943370TRLO0 
375       1.242         XDUB      14:35:03      00057943372TRLO0 
306       1.242         XDUB      14:35:03      00057943374TRLO0 
1155       1.242         XDUB      14:35:03      00057943380TRLO0 
562       1.244         XDUB      14:48:33      00057944306TRLO0 
1054       1.244         XDUB      14:48:33      00057944305TRLO0 
1051       1.244         XDUB      14:48:33      00057944304TRLO0 
7765       1.244         XDUB      14:48:33      00057944307TRLO0 
1750       1.244         XDUB      14:54:13      00057944729TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
