DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

28 March 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25 March 2022 it purchased a total of 600,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 500,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.246 GBP1.040 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.230 GBP1.028 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.241384 GBP1.034209

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 25 March 2022 the Company purchased a total of 425,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on London Stock Exchange. The price paid per ordinary shares was GBP1.032.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 716,296,096 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 498 1.236 XDUB 08:32:25 00057924915TRLO0 2200 1.236 XDUB 08:32:25 00057924914TRLO0 1985 1.236 XDUB 08:32:25 00057924913TRLO0 2626 1.234 XDUB 08:54:39 00057925591TRLO0 1517 1.234 XDUB 08:54:39 00057925592TRLO0 642 1.234 XDUB 08:54:39 00057925595TRLO0 3077 1.234 XDUB 08:54:39 00057925597TRLO0 1000 1.234 XDUB 08:54:39 00057925596TRLO0 608 1.234 XDUB 08:56:39 00057925694TRLO0 445 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925740TRLO0 1000 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925739TRLO0 800 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925738TRLO0 918 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925744TRLO0 574 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925743TRLO0 445 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925742TRLO0 800 1.234 XDUB 08:58:00 00057925741TRLO0 4830 1.230 XDUB 09:04:11 00057925976TRLO0 4789 1.232 XDUB 09:09:26 00057926187TRLO0 6358 1.234 XDUB 09:10:43 00057926235TRLO0 6383 1.234 XDUB 09:10:43 00057926236TRLO0 299 1.242 XDUB 09:24:30 00057926819TRLO0 1600 1.242 XDUB 09:24:30 00057926818TRLO0 4631 1.242 XDUB 09:24:30 00057926817TRLO0 2246 1.242 XDUB 09:44:49 00057927771TRLO0 2531 1.242 XDUB 09:44:49 00057927770TRLO0 1750 1.244 XDUB 10:11:22 00057929004TRLO0 1750 1.244 XDUB 10:21:22 00057929572TRLO0 3849 1.246 XDUB 10:31:24 00057930130TRLO0 4242 1.246 XDUB 10:31:24 00057930129TRLO0 450 1.246 XDUB 10:32:04 00057930185TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 10:32:04 00057930184TRLO0 1550 1.246 XDUB 10:32:04 00057930183TRLO0 381 1.246 XDUB 10:32:04 00057930182TRLO0 3255 1.246 XDUB 10:37:14 00057930568TRLO0 1200 1.246 XDUB 10:37:14 00057930570TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 10:37:14 00057930569TRLO0 474 1.246 XDUB 10:48:16 00057931196TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 10:48:16 00057931195TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 10:52:06 00057931462TRLO0 2680 1.246 XDUB 10:59:52 00057931908TRLO0 4154 1.246 XDUB 11:01:09 00057931986TRLO0 17 1.246 XDUB 11:23:09 00057933089TRLO0 106 1.246 XDUB 11:23:09 00057933088TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 11:23:09 00057933087TRLO0 4430 1.246 XDUB 11:32:09 00057933577TRLO0 240 1.244 XDUB 12:18:05 00057935589TRLO0 7980 1.242 XDUB 12:56:34 00057937692TRLO0 2335 1.240 XDUB 12:57:34 00057937720TRLO0 2762 1.240 XDUB 12:57:34 00057937721TRLO0 350 1.238 XDUB 13:16:04 00057938514TRLO0 300 1.238 XDUB 13:35:27 00057939726TRLO0 1452 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939974TRLO0 2200 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939973TRLO0 831 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939972TRLO0 1829 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939971TRLO0 709 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939970TRLO0 2223 1.238 XDUB 13:38:37 00057939969TRLO0 1804 1.238 XDUB 13:45:37 00057940414TRLO0 2044 1.238 XDUB 13:45:37 00057940413TRLO0 888 1.238 XDUB 13:45:37 00057940412TRLO0 6140 1.236 XDUB 13:46:07 00057940451TRLO0 4249 1.234 XDUB 13:52:23 00057940865TRLO0 1800 1.238 XDUB 14:07:53 00057941770TRLO0 1403 1.238 XDUB 14:07:53 00057941769TRLO0 1494 1.238 XDUB 14:07:53 00057941772TRLO0 561 1.238 XDUB 14:07:53 00057941773TRLO0 1208 1.238 XDUB 14:08:13 00057941805TRLO0 673 1.238 XDUB 14:08:16 00057941810TRLO0 1491 1.238 XDUB 14:08:16 00057941814TRLO0 451 1.238 XDUB 14:08:16 00057941813TRLO0 257 1.238 XDUB 14:08:16 00057941812TRLO0 821 1.238 XDUB 14:08:16 00057941811TRLO0 119 1.238 XDUB 14:26:26 00057942884TRLO0 47 1.238 XDUB 14:26:26 00057942883TRLO0 11306 1.238 XDUB 14:27:16 00057942926TRLO0 1085 1.242 XDUB 14:35:03 00057943370TRLO0 375 1.242 XDUB 14:35:03 00057943372TRLO0 306 1.242 XDUB 14:35:03 00057943374TRLO0 1155 1.242 XDUB 14:35:03 00057943380TRLO0 562 1.244 XDUB 14:48:33 00057944306TRLO0 1054 1.244 XDUB 14:48:33 00057944305TRLO0 1051 1.244 XDUB 14:48:33 00057944304TRLO0 7765 1.244 XDUB 14:48:33 00057944307TRLO0 1750 1.244 XDUB 14:54:13 00057944729TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)