- (PLX AI) - Ørsted partners with AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances on Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm.
- • Ørsted to divest a 50 % ownership stake in its 1.3 GW Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm
- • Total value of the transaction is GBP 3 billion
- • Expected to close in the second half of 2022 once the wind farm is fully commissioned and customary regulatory approvals are obtained
- • AXA IM Alts and Crédit Agricole Assurances will then each own 25 % of the project
- • Ørsted is finalising the construction of the project and will provide long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 20 years
- • No change to guidance; Ørsted's full-year EBITDA, including new partnership agreements, is expected to be significantly higher than the 2021 EBITDA of DKK 24.3 billion
ORSTED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de