Recognition amplifies organisations' work to transform ADHD diagnosis in the National Health Service

Qbtech and The AHSN Network received the Health Service Journal award for Best Mental Health Partnership for QbTest, an objective assessment used in ADHD diagnosis. The award comes after The AHSN Network's ongoing support of the digital innovation that has prompted nearly 57,000 people between the ages of 6 and 18 to receive objective ADHD testing from the National Health Service in the UK.

QbTest, which speeds up the time to diagnosis, has improved patient experience and saved the NHS an estimated £19.5m ($25 million USD) since 2017. It is currently being used in 59 trusts across 113 sites, more than half of the NHS providers of ADHD assessments for this age group. Championed in the East Midlands, QbTest is an FDA-cleared, computer-supported, objective test that measures attention, motor activity and impulsivity the core symptoms of ADHD. The results are instantly analyzed and presented in a report comparing a patients' results against a normative data set based on age and gender.

ADHD practitioners then use the QbTest report and their clinical assessment information to inform their final diagnosis. Several research and evaluation studies demonstrate the benefits of QbTest in aiding diagnosis, including an evaluation led by the East Midlands Academic Health Science Network, which found the time to diagnostic decision was reduced by five months. As part of the Focus ADHD National Programme, the 15 Academic Health Science Networks across England are supporting clinical services to improve their ADHD assessment pathway with the implementation of QbTest.

"I am delighted The AHSN Network, along with Qbtech, received the Health Service Journal award for the best mental health partnership with the NHS. The Focus ADHD National Programme is a brilliant example of what can be achieved through dedicated, multi-sector, collaborative leadership," said Dara Coppel, Head of Innovation Programme Delivery, East Midlands AHSN. "We have been successful in implementing this evidence-based intervention across 59 trusts so far, to improve timely access to assessment and diagnosis for children and families. Our aim is for every child clinic in England to implement this innovation."

The Focus ADHD National Programme positively impacts young people and families by reducing the number of appointments needed for clinical diagnosis, meaning that clinicians can see more patients. The new pathway also generates increased clinical confidence and understanding while increasing efficiencies for the service. Watch the video to see how it has impacted one family's life.

"Working on Focus ADHD has been an absolute pleasure, and I would like to thank all colleagues working on the programme from The AHSN Network and Qbtech," shared Tony Doyle, Managing Director at Qbtech. "Together, we have made a real difference and continue to improve the lives of those living with ADHD."

The award ceremony, held March 24 at Park Plaza, Westminster in Central London, was attended by leaders and professionals from both the NHS and private sector, and figures from non-clinical backgrounds. The ceremony was hosted by actor/comedian/writer Tom Allen, and the evening was a celebration of the collaboration and innovation of private organizations and charities with the NHS.

The award judges commented on the programme, "This is a ground-breaking project which showcased a great partnership. It is a national game-changer for this group of individuals, and the difference this service makes is enormous for them and their families."

*Based on a saving of £343 per patient which was identified by findings from the East Midlands Real World Demonstrator between January and December 2017.

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company that has developed solutions and products for improving the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of patients living with ADHD. Qbtech has operations in 11 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Atlanta, Frankfurt, and London. www.qbtech.com

About The AHSNs

There are 15 Academic Health Science Networks (AHSNs) across England, set up by the NHS to find and spread innovative ways to deliver healthcare services. Throughout the country the AHSNs are driving hundreds of technologies that are helping transform the lives of patients. To find out more about the programme visit www.emahsn.org.uk/our-work/innovations/focus-adhd. For more information/media enquiries relating to the HSJ Partnership Awards 2022, please contact Rebecca Bright at rebecca.bright@wilmingtonhealthcare.com.

About HSJ Partnership Awards

The HSJ Partnership Awards celebrate the most effective partnerships with the NHS and highlight the benefits which working with the private and third sectors can bring to patients and NHS organisations.

About HSJ

Health Services Journal is the only title to cover all aspects of publicly funded healthcare, providing news, analysis, best practice information from some of the most powerful and respected figures in health. The HSJ audience is formed of healthcare leaders from both clinical and non-clinical backgrounds and both public and private sectors.

For more information on the HSJ Partnership Awards visit: https://partnership.hsj.co.uk/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005274/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Hilari Barton

Trevelino/Keller

hnbarton@trevelinokeller.com