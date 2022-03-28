DGAP-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Expansion

Armacell strengthens its presence in Singapore (news with additional features)



28.03.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



pressrelease Armacell strengthens its presence in Singapore New customer experience center with dedicated training facility and fabrication workshop in Singapore

Local and regional construction and HVAC industries serviced through innovative system solutions based on ArmaFlex (R) and ArmaGel (R) flexible insulation materials Luxembourg / Singapore, 28 March 2022 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, has established a new facility in Singapore to provide unique mechanical, thermal and acoustic insulation and protection systems to customers in the area. "We have been steadily growing since our incorporation in 2013," says Liam Douglas, Armacell's Vice President APAC . "We doubled our office space to 4,700 sqft when we moved from Great World City to Fragrance Empire Building in 2017 . The new space at Ubi Avenue with approximately 16,000 sqft is nearly four times as big and in addition to our regional head offices, it will also house a fabrication workshop, dedicated training facility and a customer experience centre." Based on our experience and technical know-how, Armacell is in an unparalleled position to deliver training, technical support and custom solutions to stakeholders in the construction, energy, industrial and transportation markets. "Asia is a strong growth driver for Armacell and we have been investing intensively in the region. This investment is a testament to our confidence in new business opportunities and also highlights our core value proposition as a superior systems solutions provider, " says Patrick Mathieu, President & CEO of the Armacell Group. Through its international in-field experience, Armacell knows that craftmanship matters significantly. To enable professional workmanship and ease of mind for end-users, the company has been providing self-service manuals, videos and on-site training courses to guide installers and contractors. At the new in-house training centre, Armacell will also be conducting structured hands-on courses with full-scale pipe sizes and varying degrees of complexity. After all, when Armacell solutions are properly installed, they stand out for superior energy conservation, long-term reliability and aesthetic appeal. -ends- (c) Armacell, 2022. All rights reserved. ArmaFlex (R) and ArmaGel (R) are trademarks of the Armacell Group. About Armacell As the inventors of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to global energy efficiency making a difference around the world every day. With more than 3,200 employees and 25 production plants in 17 countries, the company operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams, and generated net sales of EUR 677 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 117 million in 2021. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for high-tech and lightweight applications and next-generation airgel blanket technology. For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com Media & Investor Contact

Tom Anen

Director Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+352 2484 9828

press@armacell.com Additional features:



File: Armacell strengthens its presence in Singapore



28.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

