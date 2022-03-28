Anzeige
WKN: 940602 ISIN: NL0000009538 Ticker-Symbol: PHI1 
Xetra
28.03.22
09:58 Uhr
27,355 Euro
+0,125
+0,46 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 09:05
Royal Philips: Philips convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022

March 28, 2022

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today convenes the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2022 and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes.

The agenda of the AGM 2022 includes proposals to appoint Mrs. Herna Verhagen and Mr. Sanjay Poonen and to re-appoint Dr. Paul Stoffels and Dr. Marc Harrison as members of the Supervisory Board. The agenda also includes the proposal to re-appoint Ernst & Young Accountants LLP as the company's auditor, as well as a number of recurring items, such as proposals to adopt the company's financial statements and dividend.

The AGM will be held virtually on Tuesday May 10, 2022, beginning at 14:00 hours CET. The meeting can be followed via a live webcast that will be available on the company's website. Shareholders are furthermore invited to provide voting instructions or, alternatively, vote online during the AGM 2022.

Additional information on the meeting logistics and procedures is included in the convocation notice. The convocation notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the Annual Report 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • Herna Verhagen (photo by Serge Ligtenberg) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a8c4c059-edc4-4b04-8178-0658bf7b7199)
  • Sanjay Poonen (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/236a90a2-389a-4bcd-911a-7df8c2aa81c9)
  • Marc Harrison (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bf791a86-6325-4710-ac36-dfd520e63a68)
  • Paul Stoffels (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/344d5868-05bb-4486-8822-655cc819c335)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
