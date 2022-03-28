

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said on Monday that its Evusheld, a long-acting antibody combination, has been approved in the European Union for pre-exposure prevention of Covid-19.



Evusheld, a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab, is indicated for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older weighing at least 40 kg. The recommended dose of Evusheld in Europe is 150mg of Tixagevimab and 150mg of Cilgavimab, administered as two separate sequential intramuscular injections, noted the company.



In the U.S., Evusheld was authorized for emergency use for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of Covid-19 last month.



Commenting on the EU approval, Christoph Spinner, Consulting Physician at the University Hospital Rechts der Isar, said 'Increasing Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly-transmissible BA.2 sub-variant, and withdrawal of several pandemic public health measures make it important to protect vulnerable populations, such as the immune compromised, from SARS-CoV-2 infection. The authorization of Evusheld for a broad population will allow health authorities in the EU to identify the populations who are most at-risk and need additional protection.'







