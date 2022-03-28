Andersson joins the global Bona team effective April 2022

Bona, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, announced that it has appointed Magnus Andersson as president and CEO of the company effective April 4, 2022. Andersson succeeds Kerstin Lindell, who serves as Chairman of the Board and as interim president and CEO since January 2022.

"The board welcomes Magnus Andersson to Bona," said Kerstin Lindell, chairman of the board and interim president and CEO. "With Magnus' seniority and strong leadership qualities, we look forward to his role as president and CEO securing Bona's future development. We are very happy that Magnus will join Bona and are confident that he is the right person to lead the company to the next level with continued international growth, good profitability, and sustainable innovation and development."

Andersson most recently served as president for Trelleborg Seals Profiles, a Global Business Unit within the Trelleborg Group, a role he held for six years. Trelleborg is a Swedish company and world leader in polymer engineering expertise for various industries. Trelleborg Seals Profiles has 14 manufacturing sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and employs 1,200 people. Andersson has a solid background with experience working in senior positions, extensive knowledge in sales, marketing, and international anchoring from positions in global companies. Additionally, Andersson has worked at Univar Solutions, a leading distributor of chemicals and ingredients for a variety of markets.

Andersson said, "It is with great respect for Bona's history and strong reputation that I take on the task of developing Bona's sustainable, innovative offerings, and future-proof Bona's unwavering position as a global market leader. I look forward to starting the work together with the entire organization and all the talented employees around the world."

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona's turnover is 3.1bn SEK 2021. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 700 employees and 4 factories.

