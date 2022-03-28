DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group announces the Annual General Meeting

MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

28 March 2022 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider announces that at a meeting on March 25, 2022 the Board of Directors of MD Medical Group Investments Plc called an Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on 28 April 2022 at 10:00 am (Moscow time) in Lapino Hospital, Lapino 111, Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation, to consider and, if thought fit, pass resolutions 1 to 5 which will be proposed as ordinary resolutions, being items of ordinary business: 1. To receive and consider the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended31 December 2021, together with the reports of the directors and independent auditors. 2. To appoint KPMG as the auditors of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annualgeneral meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of theauditors. 3. To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualremuneration of RUB 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Companyto be held in 2023. 4. To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualgross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of theCompany to be held in 2023. 5. To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualgross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of theCompany to be held in 2023.

The record date to participate the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be 25 March 2022.

For further information please contact:

Investors Media Renata Battalova EM Head of Investor Relations Tom Blackwell: +7 919 102 90 64 Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82 Sergii Pershyn: + 1 929 855 81 88 r.battalova@mcclinics.ru MDMG@em-comms.com

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the highly attractive Russian private healthcare service market. The company manages 47 modern healthcare facilities, including 8 hospitals and 39 out-patient clinics in 25 of the Russian regions. In 2021, MDMG's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 billion, EBITDA amounted to RUB 8.3 billion. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

Currently, further to recent sanctions in connection with events in Ukraine, in light of market conditions, and in order to maintain orderly markets, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the admission to trading of the Company's GDRs listed in London Stock Exchange.

