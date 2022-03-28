DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1879.4722

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99243434

CODE: LCJD LN

ISIN: LU1781541252

ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 151793

