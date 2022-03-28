- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna shares fell 2.6% in morning trading after Nordea analysts downgraded the stock to hold from buy.
- • Husqvarna announced Friday that Q1 sales will be about SEK 15 billion, or almost 9% below consensus estimates, as it was forced to reduce production due to component shortages
- • Husqvarna's peak season is just about to start, so the supply issues are very unfortunate and Q2 expectations need to be tempered, Nordea said
- • Despite shares weakness so far this year with low multiples, Husqvarna has no near term-triggers, Nordea said, setting a fair value for the stock at SEK 130
- • Meanwhile, Carnegie cut their price target on Husqvarna to SEK 100 from SEK 135, maintaining a hold recommendation
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de