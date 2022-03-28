

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said, following the strategic review of operations, the Group has concluded that HEINEKEN's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable. As a result, Heineken has decided to leave Russia.



Heineken said it plans for an orderly transfer of business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws. The company noted that it will not profit from any transfer of ownership and expects an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of approximately 0.4 billion euros.



Upon completion of the transfer, HEINEKEN will no longer have a presence in Russia.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEINEKEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de