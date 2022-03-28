- (PLX AI) - Cloetta shares jumped 5.4% after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target SEK 29 implies 19% upside from Friday's close
- • Cloetta shares have been weak, trading at levels similar to early in the pandemic in 2020
- • The company has good prospects for a continued sales recovery, defensive characteristics and undemanding valuation multiples, Nordea said
- • Expected price increases will gradually result in small positive leverage on costs: Nordea
