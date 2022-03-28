DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-March-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 25-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.2124

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 191684

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN

