- (PLX AI) - Neste shares rose 3.6% as analysts at Bank of America raised their price target on the stock and reiterated a buy recommendation.
- • Price target lifted to EUR 54 from EUR 48
- • Neste's recent share underperformance is likely to reverse as margins on renewable products should hit a record high in Q1, BofA said
- • EBITDA growth through next year may be stronger than consensus expects, while Neste currently trades at cheap multiples compared to the sector, BofA said
