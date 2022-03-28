Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Tradegate
28.03.22
09:20 Uhr
1,518 Euro
-0,076
-4,77 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
REC SILICON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REC SILICON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5841,59310:54
1,5841,59210:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 10:17
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

REC Silicon ASA: Correction: REC Silicon - Annual report 2021

Lysaker, Norway - March 28, 2022. Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from REC Silicon dated 25 March (below), announcing disclosure of the 2021 annual report. Corrected version with financial statemetns in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) attached.

Lysaker, Norway - March 25, 2022: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has published its Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report is attached hereto.

The report will also available for download on REC Silicon's website:
www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
Douglas J. Moore, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 0749
Email: douglas.moore@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • REC Silicon Annual report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a01cabd-b91d-40bf-bae8-fe0686bdc0ba)
  • REC Silicon 2021 ESEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/18ac4775-92e2-430e-8210-24a232186045)

REC SILICON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.