Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFAE ISIN: AU000000BLG5 Ticker-Symbol: WTJ 
Berlin
28.03.22
08:40 Uhr
0,020 Euro
0,000
-0,99 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUGLASS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUGLASS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUGLASS
BLUGLASS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUGLASS LIMITED0,020-0,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.