Researchers from The University of Queensland have developed a new nanotechnology that purportedly more than doubles the lifespan of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, paving the way for higher density and lower-cost energy storage solutions.From pv magazine Australia A team of researchers from The University of Queensland (UQ) has designed an atomic-thin cathode material that reduces corrosion in lithium-ion batteries and has demonstrated improved high-voltage cycling stability with capacity retention of almost 80% after 1,000 cycles. Prof. Lianzhou Wang said he and his team from the School ...

