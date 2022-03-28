The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The results of the primary placement auction of additional contributions of the Lithuanian Government securities that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-03-28: ISIN code LT0000612012 ------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCB03032A ------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB03032A ------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-03-30 ------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2032-02-12 ------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR ------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 0,3 ------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 1,450 ------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 1,500 ------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 1,530 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 23 450 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 500 000 ------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 5 000 000,00 ------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 4 455 070,47 ------------------------------------------------------- The paid up securities will be admitted to the regulated market - Nasdaq Vilnius AB Debt securities list as of payment date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.