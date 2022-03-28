Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Logistea AB (35/22)

With effect from March 29, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 07, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LOGI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767551 Order book ID: 253314 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 29, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Logistea AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including April 25, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LOGI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767569 Order book ID: 253315 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB