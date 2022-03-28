Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022

WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Xetra
28.03.22
11:48 Uhr
51,06 Euro
+0,84
+1,67 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAPORT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,7850,8412:03
50,8050,8412:05
PR Newswire
28.03.2022 | 11:22
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zwipe AS: Fraport AG to partner with Zwipe on project with Zwipe Access

OSLO, Norway, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe, a leading provider of on-card biometric solutions, confirms that its biometric access control solution, Zwipe Access, has been selected by Fraport AG as one of two partners in Fraport's "Biometrics@Controllane" project.

Fraport AG - which ranks among the world's leading companies in the global airport business - offers a full range of integrated airport management services and boasts subsidiaries and investments around the globe. It operates within 31 airports globally, including the main airports in Frankfurt (FRA), New York (JFK), New Jersey (EWR), Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Cleveland (CLE), Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT) and Delhi, India (DEL). Fraport has recently launched a project within its Digital Factory to identify the optimal solution for performing a biometric comparison between the airport ID card and the person requesting access. The technology is planned to be used on a few selected security checkpoints first.

Zwipe Access is a new, highly secure and at the same time easy to handle biometric smart card solution for access control. It is battery-less and fully compatible with market-leading card-based access control infrastructures. Zwipe Access adds two-factor authentication to existing contactless card-based access control systems without the need to upgrade any of the existing infrastructures, meaning that no new readers, pin pads or cameras need be installed at the doors, gates, or turnstiles. The biometric authentication provides assurance that only the legitimate person is granted access.

"We are delighted to be selected as finalists in this MVP process for Fraport AG, a lighthouse and leading innovator in the global airport industry. We look forward to demonstrating the security and excellent user experience of Zwipe Access in this MVP over the course of this summer. Authenticating legitimate access card holders, Zwipe Access provides a step change in security and control without changing the existing backend infrastructures and thereby saving cost and time," said André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe.

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

To learn more, visit www.zwipe.com

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 93 43 69 52 info@zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/r/fraport-ag-to-partner-with-zwipe-on-project-with-zwipe-access,c3533653

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18194/3533653/1554869.pdf

2022-03-28 Fraport AG to partner with Zwipe on project with Zwipe Access

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/i/fraport-ag-and-zwipe-access-pr-image,c3030213

Fraport AG and Zwipe Access PR Image

© 2022 PR Newswire
