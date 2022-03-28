The autonomous system is designed for small companies that produce milk, juice, beverages, or food products, it and can reach four degrees Celsius in three hours with an external temperature of 30 degrees.From pv magazine France Toulouse-based start-up Freecold has developed a PV-powered, battery-free mini tank for the storage of milk, juice, beverages, or food products. The device has been designed for the needs of small producers, which do not need large storage tanks. The kit is made up of a mini-tank with a cold reserve and three photovoltaic modules which make it possible to reach four degrees ...

