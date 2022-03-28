Anzeige
Montag, 28.03.2022
Kursrelevant! TAAT® schützt potentiellen Milliardenwert!
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 Ticker-Symbol: ZYD 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2022 | 12:05
Aspo Oyj: Notice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding hybrid bond

Aspo Plc
Inside information
March 28, 2022 at 1 p.m.


Notice by Aspo to redeem its outstanding hybrid bond

Aspo Plc ("Aspo" or "Company") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its EUR 20 million 8.750 percent hybrid bond ("2020 Capital Securities") issued on April 30, 2020 (ISIN: FI4000415666)

The outstanding EUR 20 million 2020 Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on May 2, 2022 (the "Redemption date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2020 Capital Securities

On the Redemption Date, Aspo will pay the holders of the 2020 Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the 2020 Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2020 Capital Securities.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer, +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
