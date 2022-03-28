Press Release

March 28, 2022

Signify completes share repurchase program to cover performance share plans

Eindhoven, the Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its previously announced share repurchase program.

The company repurchased a total of 850,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 35.5 million from February 24 to March 25, 2022. These repurchases were made as part of the company's repurchase program, which was announced on February 24, 2022. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plans and other employee share plans.

In the period March 21 to March 25, 2022, the company repurchased 195,704 shares at an average price of EUR 43.15 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 8.4m.



Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Leanne Carmody

Tel: +31 6 3928 0201

E-mail: leanne.carmody@signify.com

About Signify

Signify products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2021 sales of EUR 6.9 billion, we have approximately 37,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We achieved carbon neutrality in 2020, have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for five consecutive years and were named Industry Leader in 2017 , 2018 and 2019 . News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment