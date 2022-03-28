GameSquare Esports Inc.: Lenovo Joins Complexity Gaming as Lead Sponsor and HQ Naming Rights in Multi-Year Agreement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Complexity Gaming ("Complexity"), a GameSquare Esports Inc. company (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has entered a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Lenovo Group ("Lenovo"), a Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. The agreement ushers in the next generation of esports excellence for Complexity as it welcomes a forward-thinking, global leader as its lead sponsor and unveils the Lenovo Legion Esports Center. The sponsorship features Lenovo as the exclusive desktop and laptop PC supplier to Complexity to help power players and staff in our quest for competitive excellence in esports and in business. The partnership represents a meaningful increase in the value of naming rights for the Complexity headquarters located at the home of the Dallas Cowboys at The Star in Frisco. As highlighted in the Company's recently published Letter to Shareholders, management intends to add new sponsors and brands across our group of businesses throughout 2022.

"We are pleased to join forces with Lenovo," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "As the exclusive supplier of world-class desktop and laptop PCs, Lenovo is helping to fuel the future of competitive excellence and powering the business of esports. We are extremely proud to have Lenovo as a multi-year partner which illustrates the continued growth in commercial activity within gaming and esports. We look forward to ongoing announcements and initiatives with Lenovo as we continue to bridge the gap between brands and fans with the support of world-class companies as customers and as partners."

"Gaming is a hundred-billion-dollar industry and a key focus for our business. Lenovo's collaboration with Complexity was a natural decision as we seek to deepen our commitment to, and investment in, the esports and gaming communities," said Gerald Youngblood, Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo North America. "We are excited to equip Complexity's state-of-the art facility with our leading-edge Legion gaming hardware and workstations to help their athletes elevate their game play and content creators produce compelling content reaching millions of fans across the globe."

Complexity today released its new 2022/23 jersey that features Lenovo and has unveiled the new Lenovo Legion Esports Center. We welcome fans to visit our world-class facility for gaming and esports training online at www.complexity.gg or in person at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services, and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

