Frost & Sullivan: Computed and Direct Radiography to Boost Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market

Quality control and inspection solutions will be important to Industry 4.0-driven smart factories, creating growth opportunities

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the global X-ray inspection systems industry finds that computed radiography (CR) and direct radiography (DR) application standards offer more benefits than X-ray film-based radiography and will expedite the adoption of X-ray inspection systems worldwide. The digital features of CR and DR application standards are driving wider market acceptance for digital X-ray inspection equipment. The global X-ray inspection systems market is estimated to reach $437.4 million by 2026 from $276.2 million in 2021, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

"Sophisticated hardware and software in X-ray inspection systems will accelerate adoption in the dynamic Industry 4.0 environment," said Shruti Yewale, Research Analyst, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, quality control and inspection solutions will hold substantial market share in Industry 4.0-driven smart factories, creating opportunities for the X-ray inspection systems market."

Yewale added: "The DR segment will account for nearly 72% of the total market, followed by the CR segment, over the forecast period. Aerospace and defense, automotive, and oil and gas are key industries inflating demand for DR-based X-ray inspection systems in North America and Europe. On the other hand, companies in developing economies in the Asia-Pacific that seek to transition from analog to digital X-ray inspection types typically retrofit CR into traditional X-ray inspection systems."

With industry verticals' increasing awareness of the benefits of digital X-ray inspection systems, market participants should consider:

Workflow management software : Deployment enables smart data evaluation capabilities for statistics and predictive maintenance for customers.

: Deployment enables smart data evaluation capabilities for statistics and predictive maintenance for customers. Automatic defect recognition (ADR) : Vendors should encourage companies to use ADR to replace manual inspections with automatic or assisted evaluations, reducing cycle times and parts cost while eliminating human variability.

: Vendors should encourage companies to use ADR to replace manual inspections with automatic or assisted evaluations, reducing cycle times and parts cost while eliminating human variability. Digital Twin: Digital twin will help improve the overall inspection, design, production, and maintenance processes.

Global X-ray Inspection Systems Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

