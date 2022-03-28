Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.03.2022 | 13:16
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 28

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue606.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue607.22p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue366.75p
INCLUDING current year revenue372.57p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue245.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue245.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue198.21p
INCLUDING current year revenue198.21p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue106.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue106.81p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 25-March-2022
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue173.95p
INCLUDING current year revenue174.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
