Aligned Intelligence Inc. by Mia Hewett: Why the Pandemic Has Made Women Lead the Way in Business

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the pandemic 400,000 more women than men have left the workforce. Could this increase be because many people do not feel fulfilled? Mia Hewett is a Life and Business Coach and best-selling author. Her Aligned Intelligence coaching method is aimed at people seeking greater life fulfillment. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there has been a 71.1% rise in business applications in just one year between 2021 and 2022.

Mia's recent survey, showed an incredible 63.7% of respondents saying they wanted to become entrepreneurs or level up professionally. Mia thinks this indicates a desire for greater life fulfillment. This has been voiced by Oprah Winfrey's life coach, Martha Beck, says, "Now people's questions are coming from a much deeper place. Before it was 'How do I change my life?' Now it's 'What do I want from my life?'"

An Emerging Mental Health Crisis

The pandemic has undoubtedly had a dramatic impact. A huge rise of 28% in depressive disorders and 26% in anxiety disorders were recorded in the first year.

Mia wanted to find out how mental health has been impacted since the pandemic. Out of 103 responses, a startling 79.2% of people said they needed emotional support and help with anxiety. Women have also been more vulnerable to mental health issues. A poll from the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) reported 57% percent of women said they felt their mental health has deteriorated, due to the effects of the pandemic on their lives.

Mia, however, sees women as being more resilient than they are given credit for, she says, "Women join my coaching programs with a clear direction they know what they want and are looking for support on how to achieve it. What I find is that mental health is often ignored until it starts to impact business growth."

Women Seek New Opportunities on Social Media

There was a significant increase in the time U.S users, spent on social media in 2020. LinkedIn analysts have recorded almost double female entrepreneurs using the platform since the pandemic in data created for The Washington Post. Mia's convinced that social media is helping women launch businesses that they would not have considered before the pandemic.

Mia certainly thinks women wanting to network could be another factor for the increase in business applications. She said, "It's not surprising that during the pandemic there has been a rise in social media use. Social media has become a source of inspiration for many people. In fact, in my survey, 87.7% of respondents in my survey said they found my book, Meant For More, through social media."

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have caused a shift in perspective in women more than men. Mia coaches women from various industries and has also grown her coaching business with Facebook and Instagram. She says, "The journey of entrepreneurship is the ultimate journey of self. Women are more open to enhancing their sense of self and want to make an impact and difference."

Another survey by Gusto found that almost 40% of women started a business since the pandemic. The statistics show that there could be a link between female entrepreneurs wanting life fulfillment and the coaching industry growing. Another reflection is that shifting perspectives have led women to seek fulfillment and not just business success.

