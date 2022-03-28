

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth eased to the lowest in three months in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 12.7 percent year-on-year in February, after an 18.1 percent growth in January.



The latest retail sales growth was the lowest since November last year, when sales was 10.4 percent.



Sales of non-food stores grew 31.8 percent annually in February and those in specialized stores rose 11.7 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in February.







