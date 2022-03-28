

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade surplus decreased in February as imports rose faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



The trade surplus declined to SEK 1.0 billion in February from SEK 5.4 billion in the same month last year. In January, there was a trade deficit of SEK 1.1 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 22.0 percent in February and imports rose 27.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 17.2 billion in February, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 16.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade deficit was SEK 2.9 billion in February compared to a deficit of SEK 1.3 billion in January.







