New offering enables enterprise merchants to scale smarter and grow faster by efficiently managing multiple store sites across regions, segments and brands from within one BigCommerce store

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced the release of Multi-Storefront, a new feature that helps enterprise merchants to create and manage multiple storefronts within a single BigCommerce store, driving growth while reducing operational costs and complexities when managing multiple storefront experiences.

Whether growing sales in new regions with localized storefronts, streamlining operations for managing multiple brands, or customizing for different customer segments like B2C and B2B, merchants can now seamlessly manage every aspect of their business from one dashboard, delivering exceptional customer experiences that build brand loyalty.

"Multi-Storefront marks a significant milestone in our platform's ability to serve the most complex use cases and is expected to be the most transformative of our enterprise product enhancements," said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. "This powerful new capability gives merchants the flexibility to grow their brand, segment and geographic scope within the scalable context of a single account."

All storefronts can be powered by BigCommerce's native stencil theme framework or by a third-party headless front-end such as Next.js, Bloomreach and WordPress. Brands may even mix and match headless and native stencil storefronts in a single account.

UK manufacturer Bullitt Group, pioneers of "rugged mobile" and the manufacturer and seller of CAT phones Motorola Defy phones, turned to Multi-Storefront to connect multiple unique storefronts to a single store in order to power localized experiences for its shoppers.

"We needed a system where we didn't have to flip back and forth between multiple different instances to change things. BigCommerce was that system," said Ryan Stapleton, Bullitt Group ecommerce director. Read Bullitt Group's case study to learn how they scaled leveraging Multi-Storefront.

Accessible from the BigCommerce control panel, Multi-Storefront enables merchants to deliver tailored shopping experiences to their different buyers by setting up unique storefronts with separate domains, customized design, transactional and promotional emails, and custom pricing with preferred payment methods. Merchants can also simplify management through holistic views to manage customers, products, order fulfillment, and storefront analytics and data insights.

Key benefits of Multi-Storefront empower merchants to:

Effortlessly grow into new markets by creating custom storefront experiences for various buyers.

into new markets by creating custom storefront experiences for various buyers. Reduce costs and streamline operations by trimming down the number of systems and integrations a business relies on which can decrease maintenance costs and drive higher revenue with less headaches.

by trimming down the number of systems and integrations a business relies on which can decrease maintenance costs and drive higher revenue with less headaches. Empower efficiency to grow by ditching duplication of efforts with a centralized system to manage all storefronts. Whether it's adding a new product or updating pricing, do it one time, in one place.

by ditching duplication of efforts with a centralized system to manage all storefronts. Whether it's adding a new product or updating pricing, do it one time, in one place. Make smarter, data-driven decisions with powerful insights from a unified data source to analyze business activity holistically, or dial in to review the performance of a specific storefront.

BigCommerce has been working closely with the expansive partner ecosystem to ensure their support of Multi-Storefront. Many partners have already updated their apps to not only be compatible with Multi-Storefront, but also to take advantage of the new functionality to offer optimized solutions.

Multi-Storefront is available to all new BigCommerce merchants. To sign up for a free trial or to learn more about Multi-Storefront from BigCommerce, visit bigcommerce.com/multi-store.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

