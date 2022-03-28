Validated Claim Support to Exhibit at In Cosmetics Global Paris Conference & Expand Quality Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Validated Claim Support, LLC. (the "Company" "VCS" or "Validated") a Consumer Product Testing Company in Teaneck NJ announces that they will be exhibiting at In Cosmetics Paris April 5-7th. Validated has also added two additional Quality Team members to accommodate the rapidly growing need for clinical data review.

In Cosmetics 2022 Paris Exhibition: Booth R111

Validated officially returns to the international trade show circuit with the upcoming In Cosmetics Global event in Paris, France. As the leading global event for personal care ingredients, In Cosmetics has a proven track record as a networking venue and sales pipeline builder for multinational skincare and personal care brands and service providers from around the world.

Validated's management team are not new to the show, as Managing Director Brian Ecclefield has personally booked and attended over 20 In Cosmetics events over the last 14 years. "In Cosmetics provides us with a global platform to reach niche boutique brands that we'd otherwise have no means of accessing directly. The Global show is the largest overall, and when it lands in Paris it tends to be the most well attended. Hopefully this show represents the start of a bit more normalcy for the Personal Care Industry as a whole because we'd really like to ramp up our international focus."

"We hope to meet a variety of ingredient manufacturers who are seeking clinical testing to differentiate their more potent actives, along with manufacturers of finished skincare formulations from around the world" explains Jane Tervooren, Vice President. "Exhibiting at In Cos Paris gives attendees the opportunity to meet us in person without having to travel across the pond," continues Tervooren.

Quality Team Expansion

Reinforcing the team at Validated for 2022 are Stephanie Van Hollemeersch, onsite Quality Manager, and Maxine Maxwell, Clinical Project Specialist. Validated believes that with their experience and knowledge, ongoing clinical studies will be streamlined, and additional workflow improvements will lead to both more efficient service and an increase in future testing capabilities.

As the organization continues to grow, more demand for Quality Services will continue to develop. After their recent FDA audit with no major findings, Validated was able to further bolster their GMP/GCP hybrid quality system with real world regulatory feedback.

Kornelia Grzybowska, Director of Quality at Validated described the preparation required in creating and maintaining a GMP/GCP compliant quality system as an ongoing, full-time effort. Validated Claim Support established custom developed QMS with its own sets of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and purports to go above and beyond posted regulatory requirements for laboratories in its business category for Testing, Inspection and Compliance.

Kornelia states: "A strong Quality Management System paves the way for compliance and long-term client relationship building. By developing our own SOPs which are proven to be compliant, we're able to continuously raise the bar and improve our processes from a quality and a customer service perspective."

"Quality is never an accident or luck," Kornelia continues. "It's an outcome of hard work, determination and teamwork. This is how we see QMS at VCS."

Validated Claim Support is a clinical testing laboratory in Teaneck, NJ that services skincare, OTC, haircare, and personal care product manufacturers. VCS conducts In-Vivo testing by way of Expert Grading, Bio-Physical Instrumental Assessments, Consumer In-Use Testing, and High-Resolution Imaging. With a custom GCP/GMP hybrid Quality Management System, VCS is both FDA Registered and Inspected.

