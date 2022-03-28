

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - As Russian forces intensified bombing around the suburbs of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Deputy Defense Minister accused Russia of trying to establish a 'corridor' around the city to disrupt supply routes.



Shelling was reported in the cities of Lutsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne and the outskirts of Kyiv Sunday evening, according to a presidential adviser.



In anticipation of possible attacks by Russian forces, Ukraine says it won't open humanitarian corridors from its cities on Monday.



Corridors had been set up to allow civilians to leave some towns that are surrounded by Russian forces.



Mariupol's mayor has said the besieged port city must be completely evacuated as it is on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe.



President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status if the fighting stopped.



Zelensky said in an interview with independent Russian media that the suggestion, as part of a peace deal, needs to be approved in a referendum and be guaranteed by third parties.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the next round of offline bi-lateral peace talks are scheduled to resume in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, Dutch brewer Heineken has become the latest Western firm to stop its operations in Russia in protest against their invasion of Ukraine.







