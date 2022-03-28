Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market to Reach $13.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market

PORTLAND, Ore., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market by Type (Devices & Pumps and Accessories & Disposables), Application (Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia & Pain Management, Chemotherapy, Pediatrics & Neonatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021--2030". According to the report, the global infusion pumps & accessories industry generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/555

Prime determinants of growth

High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various growth opportunities from emerging economies and development of efficient infusion pumps present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market.

A significant rise in the usage of infusion pumps during the pandemic has increased the production of infusion pumps and accessories, which is anticipated to drive the infusion pumps and accessories market.

Moreover, new innovations by the key players has propelled the growth of the market.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/555

The accessories & disposables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the accessories & disposables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in prevalence of diabetes patients. Moreover, the Devices & Pumps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The hospitalssegment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use for pediatrics in hospitals. However, the home care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. This is owing to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of Infusion pump & accessories products, R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.

Leading Market Players

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

& Company Fresenius SE & Co

ICU Medical Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Moog Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

IVF Devices and Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

AI in Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Biobanking Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Gene Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg