DJ OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

28-March-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 25/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 123.5790

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8268

CODE: DEMV

ISIN: LU0705291812

